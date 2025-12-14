Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan starrer De De Pyaar De 2 has completed a month in theatres. Released in theatres on November 14, 2025, the romantic comedy is close to touching the 90 crore mark. Scroll below for the details on budget, collection, and more!

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 30

According to estimates, De De Pyaar De 2 has accumulated 89.74 crores net at the Indian box office in a month. On day 30, it earned 4 lakhs, which is 2X of the 2 lakhs garnered on the previous day. It is getting sandwiched between Tere Ishk Mein, Dhurandhar, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, and other releases.

Anshul Sharma’s directorial was reportedly mounted at a budget of 135 crores. In 30 days, the romantic comedy has recovered 66.47% of its total investments. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 105.89 crores.

Take a look at the detailed week-wise box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Week 1: 57.78 crores

Week 2: 25.42 crores

Week 3: 5.30 crores

Week 4: 1.18 crores

Weekend 5: 6 lakhs (1 day to go)

Total: 89.74 crores

Set to become Ajay Devgn’s 5th highest-grossing post-COVID film

Ajay Devgn has had 11 releases in the post-COVID era. It is only 26 lakhs away from beating Bholaa and emerging as his 5th highest-grossing film at the post-pandemic box office.

Here are Ajay Devgn’s grossers at the post-COVID box office (India net collection):

Singham Again – 270.60 crores Drishyam 2 – 241 crores Raid 2 – 179.17 crores Shaitaan – 151 crores Bholaa – 90 crores De De Pyaar De 2 – 89.74 crores Maidaan – 53 crores Runway 34 – 32 crores Thank God – 30.75 crores Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha – 12.20 crores Naam – 1.02 crores

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Summary Day 30

Budget: 135 crores

India net: 89.74 crores

Budget recovery: 66.47%

India gross: 105.89 crores

Overseas gross: 23.15 crores

Worldwide gross: 129.04 crores

