Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan starrer De De Pyaar De 2 has completed a month in theatres. Released in theatres on November 14, 2025, the romantic comedy is close to touching the 90 crore mark. Scroll below for the details on budget, collection, and more!
De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 30
According to estimates, De De Pyaar De 2 has accumulated 89.74 crores net at the Indian box office in a month. On day 30, it earned 4 lakhs, which is 2X of the 2 lakhs garnered on the previous day. It is getting sandwiched between Tere Ishk Mein, Dhurandhar, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, and other releases.
Anshul Sharma’s directorial was reportedly mounted at a budget of 135 crores. In 30 days, the romantic comedy has recovered 66.47% of its total investments. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 105.89 crores.
Trending
Take a look at the detailed week-wise box office breakdown (India net collection) below:
- Week 1: 57.78 crores
- Week 2: 25.42 crores
- Week 3: 5.30 crores
- Week 4: 1.18 crores
- Weekend 5: 6 lakhs (1 day to go)
Total: 89.74 crores
Set to become Ajay Devgn’s 5th highest-grossing post-COVID film
Ajay Devgn has had 11 releases in the post-COVID era. It is only 26 lakhs away from beating Bholaa and emerging as his 5th highest-grossing film at the post-pandemic box office.
Here are Ajay Devgn’s grossers at the post-COVID box office (India net collection):
- Singham Again – 270.60 crores
- Drishyam 2 – 241 crores
- Raid 2 – 179.17 crores
- Shaitaan – 151 crores
- Bholaa – 90 crores
- De De Pyaar De 2 – 89.74 crores
- Maidaan – 53 crores
- Runway 34 – 32 crores
- Thank God – 30.75 crores
- Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha – 12.20 crores
- Naam – 1.02 crores
De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Summary Day 30
- Budget: 135 crores
- India net: 89.74 crores
- Budget recovery: 66.47%
- India gross: 105.89 crores
- Overseas gross: 23.15 crores
- Worldwide gross: 129.04 crores
Advertisement
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
Must Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Day 10 Advance Booking: Pushpa 2 In Danger – Ranveer Singh Set To Rewrite History, Yet Again!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News