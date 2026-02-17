Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third installment in James Cameronâ€™s epic sci-fi franchise, is nearing the end of a highly successful theatrical run as it stands on the verge of completing nine weeks in cinemas. While the threequel remains well behind the worldwide totals of its predecessors, Avatar ($2.924 billion) and Avatar: The Way of Water ($2.334 billion), it has still delivered a massive $1.460 billion global haul so far. Avatar: Fire and Ash currently comfortably sits among the top 20 highest-grossing films of all time, just behind Tom Cruiseâ€™s Top Gun: Maverick.

Budget, Break-Even & Box Office Surplus

Based on its reported $400 million production budget and the standard 2.5x multiplier rule, the filmâ€™s estimated break-even point stands at $1 billion. With a current global haul of $1.460 billion, the threequel has generated an approximate surplus of $460 million. However, it remains uncertain whether the film can cross the $500 million profit-surplus milestone during the remainder of its theatrical run.

Domestic Box Office Performance

At the domestic box office, Fire and Ash earned a solid $3.4 million over the Feb 13-15 weekend, followed by another $0.5 million on Monday, pushing its North American total to $396.7 million.

As it closes in on the $400 million mark, the film has already surpassed the domestic grosses of several major titles, including Tom Hollandâ€™s Spider-Man: Far From Home, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. Now, it is inching toward Sam Raimiâ€™s iconic superhero film Spider-Man (2002), which featured Tobey Maguire in the lead. Hereâ€™s how much Avatar: Fire and Ash needs to earn to overtake it at the North American box office.

Avatar: Fire and Ash vs. Spider-Man â€“ Box Office Comparison

Hereâ€™s how the two blockbuster films stack up at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Avatar: Fire and Ash â€“ Box Office Summary

North America: $396.7 million

International: $1.064 billion

Worldwide: $1.460 billion

Spider-Man â€“ Box Office Summary

North America: $408.5 million

International: $402.4 million

Worldwide: $810.9 million

While Avatar: Fire and Ash has significantly outperformed Spider-Man in worldwide earnings thanks to its dominant international run, the domestic race is still close. With a $396.7 million total in North America, the threequel is roughly $11.8 million short of Sam Raimiâ€™s Spider-Man ($408.5 million). If the current trend holds, Fire and Ash has a realistic chance at closing this gap and potentially overtaking the Tobey Maguire blockbuster before the end of its ongoing theatrical run. However, the final box office verdict should become clearer in the next few weeks.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Plot

Avatar: Fire and Ash continues the journey of Marine-turned Naâ€™vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Naâ€™vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), and the Sully family’s journey as they grapple with grief after the death of Neteyam. They soon encounter a hostile Naâ€™vi clan, the Ash People, led by the fiery tribe leader, Varang.

