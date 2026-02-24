Taapsee Pannu starrer Assi opened to mixed reviews on February 20, 2026. It arrived in a direct clash with Do Deewane Seher Mein and lagged during the opening weekend. Anubhav Sinha’s directorial has gained its first victory, dominating its rival on the first Monday. Is this where the tables turn? Scroll below for the day 4 report!

Assi Box Office Collection Day 4

According to estimates, Assi earned 70 lakh on day 4. It maintained a decent hold, with a 30% drop compared to the 1 crore garnered on the opening day. Apart from Do Deewane Seher Mein, there’s also competition from Border 2, Mardaani 3, Vadh 2, and Tu Yaa Main. Amid an intense battle for footfalls, the momentum is decent.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office comes to 4.9 crore net. Today, Assi will cross the 5 crore mark domestically and then chase the lifetime of Happy Patel (6.2 crore) and Rahu Ketu (6.37 crore). While the exact budget has not been revealed yet, Anubhav Sinha’s directorial is a mid-budget film. This means, the pace has to improve in order to achieve success.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 1 crore

Day 2: 1.6 crore

Day 3: 1.6 crore

Day 4: 70 lakh

Total: 4.90 crore

Assi vs Do Deewane Seher Mein Box Office

After having the upper hand during the first weekend, Do Deewane Seher Mein witnessed a 52% drop on the first Monday, bringing in 60 lakh net. Taapsee Pannu starrer has finally dominated its rival, although with a slight margin.

Siddhant Chaturvedi‘s film stands at 4.80 crore while Assi has taken the lead on day 4, with its overall total of 4.90 crore. It would now be interesting to see who eventually emerges as the winner in this box office clash.

Assi Box Office Day 4 Summary

India net: 4.90 crore

India gross: 5.78 crore

