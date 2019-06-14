Aladdin Box Office (India): Crosses The 50 Crores Mark, Chasing Iron Man 3

Hollywood film Aladdin released at the Box Office 3 weeks back. Despite starting slow, the film remained steady on a lower level and even after Bharat’s release, it managed to hang on.

The Guy Ritchie film has managed to cross the 50 crores mark by the end of its 3-week run and that’s good news considering the levels from where the film started. Aladdin released along with Bollywood films like PM Narendra Modi and India’s Most Wanted and has earned more than the combined total of both films.

Also, the film is among the Highest Hollywood Grossers in India and stands on the 21st rank while flirting with Iron Man 3 (50.50 crores) which stands on 20th rank. Aladdin has surpassed the lifetime business of Hollywood films like The Amazing Spiderman, Annabelle: Creation and The Nun in India.

Check out the list of all time Highest Hollywood Grossers in India:

Aladdin has scored $618.7 i.e. 4,307 crores approx worldwide to become 4th highest worldwide grosser of 2019. In the U.S. the film has become 3rd highest domestic grosser of this year as it has earned $243.68 million equivalent to 1,697 crores approx.

The Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad, Billy Magnussen and Numan Acar starrer film opened in India on May 24 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film earned 4.40 crores on the first day and swelled up to have a weekend total of 18.50 crores. The film then remained steady in weekdays to have a first week total of 29.5 crores. The film is a Hit in India.

