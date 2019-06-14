Aladdin Box Office (India): Crosses The 50 Crores Mark, Chasing Iron Man 3

Hollywood film Aladdin released at the Box Office 3 weeks back. Despite starting slow, the film remained steady on a lower level and even after Bharat’s release, it managed to hang on.

The Guy Ritchie film has managed to cross the 50 crores mark by the end of its 3-week run and that’s good news considering the levels from where the film started. Aladdin released along with Bollywood films like PM Narendra Modi and India’s Most Wanted and has earned more than the combined total of both films.

Aladdin Box Office: The Film Crosses The 50 Crores Mark In India, Chasing Iron Man 3
Also, the film is among the Highest Hollywood Grossers in India and stands on the 21st rank while flirting with Iron Man 3 (50.50 crores) which stands on 20th rank. Aladdin has surpassed the lifetime business of Hollywood films like The Amazing Spiderman, Annabelle: Creation and The Nun in India.

Check out the list of all time Highest Hollywood Grossers in India:

RankIndia Nett (Cr)
1. Avengers: Endgame365.50 crores
2. Avengers: Infinity War (3D)222.69 crores
3. The Jungle Book (3D)188.00 crores
4. Fast and Furious7 (3D)110.00 crores
5. Jurassic World101.00 crores
6.Fast and Furious 8 (3D)86.00 crores
7. Captain Marvel84.20 crores
8.Mission: Impossible - Fallout77.00 crores
9.Avengers: Age of Ultron76.00 crores
10.Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2D)72.00 crores
11. The Conjuring 262.00 crores
12.Thor: Ragnarok60.00 crores
13.Captain America Civil war59.00 crores
14. Spiderman: Homecoming58.00 crores
15. Aquaman55.00 crores
16. Deadpool 254.00 crores
17. The Avengers53.00 crores
18. The Amazing Spiderman 252.00 crores
19. Jumanji: Welome To The Jungle51.90 crores
20.Iron Man 350.50 crores
21.Aladdin50.00* crores
22. The Amazing Spiderman48.25 crores
23.Annabelle: Creation44.50 crores
24.The Nun42.00 crores
25.Incredibles 240.25 crores
26.Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice40.00 crores
27.Black Panther38.00 crores
28.Justice League35.00 crores
29.The Dark Knight Rises33.00 crores
30.Ant-Man And The Wasp30.60 crores
31. Skyfall30.00 crores

Aladdin has scored $618.7 i.e. 4,307 crores approx worldwide to become 4th highest worldwide grosser of 2019. In the U.S. the film has become 3rd highest domestic grosser of this year as it has earned $243.68 million equivalent to 1,697 crores approx.

The Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad, Billy Magnussen and Numan Acar starrer film opened in India on May 24 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film earned 4.40 crores on the first day and swelled up to have a weekend total of 18.50 crores. The film then remained steady in weekdays to have a first week total of 29.5 crores. The film is a Hit in India.

