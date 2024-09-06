The record-breaking success of Stree 2 has cemented the Maddock Supernatural Universe as one of the most coveted franchises in Bollywood. With three film series in the franchise – Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree — fans can’t wait to see which horror comedy sequel comes next.

Notably, following Varun Dhawan’s cameo in Stree 2, audiences have been curious whether Bedhiya 2 will be released first or Stree 3. Let’s find out based on what the production team members of the two films have revealed so far.

Why Bhediya 2 Might Release Before Stree 3

As per our analysis, Bhediya 2 might be hitting the screens before Stree 3. When the sequel to the Varun Dhawan starrer was confirmed in 2023, producer Dinesh Vijan announced that the film would arrive in cinemas in 2025, after the release of Stree 2 in August 2024. While Bhediya 2 might not meet its 2025 deadline since it hasn’t gone on the floors yet, it could still be released before Stree 3.

Amar Kaushik, the director of both Bhediya and the two Stree films, revealed in a recent interview that the team has almost finalized the story of Bhediya 2, and work on the screenplay will begin soon. On the other hand, he divulged that Stree 3 could take around three years to make as its story is yet to be written. In one of his interviews, Rajkummar Rao also hinted that Bhediya 2 could be released before Stree 3.

Starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, Stree 2 is currently smashing box office records and will likely enter the Rs. 500 crore club soon. The film is set in the town of Chanderi, where a headless ghost starts to abduct women, and the townspeople seek spirit Stree’s help in tackling him.

Meanwhile, Bedhiya starred Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal, and Abhishek Banerjee, apart from Varun Dhawan. The 2022 film tells the story of a shapeshifting werewolf who wants to protect the jungle. The film was a commercial hit, earning over Rs. 66 crore at the domestic box office.

