Stree 2 has minted massive box office earnings in its theatrical run. Within the first two weeks, it gained blockbuster status, and the makers are adding humungous profits to their pockets as the horror-comedy flick refuses to stop. But do you know? The hilarious “calm down” scene featuring Rajkummar Rao was a bomb expense. Scroll below for all the details!

SPOILERS AHEAD: A sequence in the Stree sequel features Bittu (Aparshakti Khurana) visiting his girlfriend Chitti (Anya Singh) at her home at night-time. While they spend quality time, Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) waits downstairs on his bike and listens to Selena Gomez and Rema’s Calm Down. He has no idea about the incoming storm behind his back but continues to croon the chartbuster track with bizarre lyrics.

How much did Stree 2 makers pay for Calm Down usage rights?

As per various sources, the makers had to pay a whopping fee of Rs 25 lakhs to gain the usage rights of Calm Down in their movie. Although the lyrics were broken, the reference to Selena Gomez and Rema’s song still came at a huge price.

Cost is almost 45% of Abhishek Banerjee’s salary

In fact, if one considers the star cast fee, Abhishek Banerjee took home a sum of Rs 55 lakhs for his role as Jana. When compared, Amar Kaushik and the team paid almost 45% of his salary just to reference the English song.

But we must admit, it was worth every penny. Rajkummar Rao’s acting skills in the sequence will go down in Bollywood history and will be revisited time and again!

More about Stree 2

The horror-comedy flick stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the leading roles. The supporting cast includes Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi. It is made on a budget of 60 crores and has earned returns on investment of over 750%.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Stree Box Office vs Highest Week 3 (Hindi): Conquers #1 Spot By Beating Baahubali 2, Jawan & Every Single Film In Top 10, That Too With A Never-Seen-Before Milestone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News