Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri earns a prestigious special screening at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday, 28th December. The showcase extends to the Films Division Auditorium, marking a high-profile presentation for the film. Two exclusive shows at Rashtrapati Bhavan and three screenings at Films Division underline the film’s growing stature.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Continues Kartik Aaryan’s Streak Of Socially Conscious Storytelling

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri continues Kartik Aaryan’s streak of socially conscious storytelling, promoting gender equality by challenging the notion that only women should leave their parental homes after marriage. Through his character, the film meticulously portrays that men can also step up when required—sharing responsibilities, supporting their partner and her family, and redefining their roles in each other’s lives.

Earlier, in Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik and director Sameer Vidwans addressed themes of consent, understanding, emotional support, and male allyship, reinforcing the importance of constant coordination and learning in modern relationships. Together, both films blend entertainment with a meaningful social message.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’s Box Office Run

The film continues to perform well at the box office, driven by strong word of mouth and audience enthusiasm. The Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer opened at the Indian box office with a soaring collection of around 8.46 crores.

The rom-com further added approximately 6.03 crores on its day 2, taking its first two days total to 14.49 crores net at the Indian box office. With this, it has entered the top 10 opening weekends by Romantic films in 2025.

From theatres to iconic national venues, the film’s journey reflects the growing appreciation it continues to receive. With the movie enjoying current buzz, healthier upcoming box office returns, fueled by positive word of mouth, can’t be ruled out. The rom-com might turn out to be cinemagoers’ number one choice heading into the new year.

