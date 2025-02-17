Earlier, there were reports of superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s son-in-law and Shweta Bachchan’s husband, Nikhil Nanda, being embroiled in legal trouble. An FIR was reportedly filed under a court order in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, at Dataganj Police Station against 8 individuals, which also included Nanda. However, now Nanda’s team has issued a clarification on the same.

Talking about the incident, according to a news report in Navbharat Times, Gyanendra Singh who is the resident of Papad Hamjapur village filed a police complaint at the Dataganj police station against Nikhil Nanda and 8 other accused. He stated that his brother Jitendra Singh ran a tractor dealership which was named Jai Kisan Traders. He further alleged that his brother was mentally harassed and pressured to increase the tractor sales by many individuals which also included Nanda. Gyanendra went on to state that his brother Jitendra endured numerous harassment and threats from the accused’s employees. He was given an ultimatum to either increase the tractor sales or close down his agency. They also threatened to revoke Jitendra Singh’s dealership license and also auction his property if his sales would not improve.

According to his brother, Jitendra Singh also confided to his family about the alleged harassment he was facing by Nikhil Nanda’s employees. Things took a turn for the worse when on November 21, the officials visited Jitendra’s agency for the final time to allegedly intimidate him. This led to his mental health taking a serious toll which also drove him into a depression. He tragically ended his life on November 22, 2024.

However, now Nikhil Nanda’s company has issued a statement surrounding the same. It read, “Escorts Kubota Limited has recently become aware of a FIR filed against certain company officials. As of now the company has not received any official communication from the authorities regarding this matter. Our legal team is gather all the necessary details and if called upon to participate in any inquiry/investigation, we will fully cooperate with the authorities to ensure that the facts are established and the truth prevails.”

The statement further added, “We understand that the FIR also names senior officials of the company. The naming of the senior officials appears to be influenced by factors unrelated to the incident. Such allegations are unfounded and the company is keen to ensure that the proper facts are ascertained. We are committed to transparency and would cooperate with the authorities to ensure a thorough and fair inquiry. The company has full faith in the judicial process. The company cooperates with the highest level of cooperate governance, integrity, transparency and in full compliance with all the legal and regulatory requirements.”

