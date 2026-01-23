Just before Republic Day, 2026, Border 2 hit the big screens today. The morning screenings of the movie prompted widespread reactions on the Internet. Viewers couldn’t help but share their thoughts after watching the film.

The war movie is a reboot of the 1997 classic. It pays a patriotic tribute to the sacrifices of the Indian armed forces through moving storytelling and inspiring visuals. Here is what moviegoers said about the newly released war epic.

Border 2 X Reviews

A user shared her views on the movie, calling it power-packed, emotional, and patriotic. Furthermore, the user praised Sunny Deol‘s performance and the war sequence in Border 2, and eventually rated the movie 4.5 out of 5.

“Power-packed, emotional, and patriotic. Sunny Deol is pure fire, the war sequences are massive, and the film hits hard with pride and sacrifice. Old-school patriotism with big-screen spectacle must-watch,” the user wrote on X.

⭐⭐⭐⭐½/5

Power-packed, emotional, and patriotic.

Sunny Deol is pure fire 💥, the war sequences are massive, and the film hits hard with pride and sacrifice.

Old-school patriotism with big-screen spectacle must watch 🇮🇳🔥#Border2Review #SunnyDeol #Border2 pic.twitter.com/kXmNPcs1mD — PRITHA (@Bluwiepix99) January 23, 2026

Another user highlighted the entry of Varun Dhawan in Border 2 and claimed that viewers will be in shock after watching Dhawan in the movie. The user further added that he loved Dhawan’s character the most.

The entry of @Varun_dvn in #Border2 is just ❤️🔥 He will shock you , loving him the most #VarunDhawan — Amit Bhatia (ABP News) (@amitbhatia1509) January 23, 2026

Another X user shared his reaction after watching Sunny Deol’s latest film and labeled it an “outstanding war epic.” The user appreciated the strong direction of Border 2 and the actors’ impactful performances, rating it 4 out of 5 stars.

A netizen had a similar opinion after watching Border 2 and labelled it as ‘Electrifying’. The user rated the movie 4.5/5 and affirmed that it will be an actual blockbuster war film. The viewer praised every actor’s performance, along with Sonu Nigam’s emotional Ghar Kab Aaoge and Mitti Ke Bete songs.

#Border2Review: ELECTRIFYING!

RATING: ⭐⭐⭐⭐✨ 4.5/5* THIS IS HOW YOU MAKE A TRUE BLOCKBUSTER WAR FILM 🔥#Border (1997) legacy well kept✅#Border2 is a complete seetimaar watch on every front, be it war, action, emotions or patriotism 🇮🇳#SunnyDeol has done unbelievable.… pic.twitter.com/nGxTA44E2X — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) January 23, 2026

Border 2: The Final Verdict

With all the reviews on the internet, it’s clear that Border 2 will indeed have a great run at the box office. Most viewers rated it highly, confirming that the second installment met the film’s high expectations.

Border 2 Plot

The movie is set during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani conflict. It captures the war efforts of all three wings of the Armed Forces: the Army, the Navy, and the Air Force. The film stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Sonam Bajwa in key roles.

Border 2 is currently running in theaters.

