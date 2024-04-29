Arijit Singh Meets Fan Mahira Khan, Sreeleela Makes Debut Choice In GOAT, Ranbir Kapoor Faces Paparazzi Abuse - Bollywood Buzz, April 29

In the world of Bollywood, Arijit Singh had a sweet moment mid-concert when he recognized Mahira Khan in the audience. Sreeleela made a selective debut choice, opting out of a dance number in GOAT. There’s ongoing news about missing actor Gurucharan Singh, with his family reacting to alleged marriage plans and financial issues.

On the brighter side, Diljit Dosanjh’s Vancouver concert was a sell-out, making history, and Imran Khan’s comeback is locked in with a film titled ‘Happy Patel’. However, Ranbir Kapoor had a shocking experience as the paparazzi reportedly abused him at an event. Scroll down to check out our News Wrap!

Arijit Singh Recognizes Mahira Khan Mid-Concert After Sweet Mishap

A heartwarming moment unfolded at Arijit Singh’s recent Dubai concert. In a now-viral video, the singer initially failed to recognize Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who was enjoying the show from the front row.

The twist came when Singh performed the hit song “Zaalima” from the movie “Raees,” featuring Khan. Realizing his mistake, Singh apologised to Khan on stage. “You guys must be surprised,” he said, calling for the spotlight on Khan. “I was trying to recognize this person, then remembered I had sung for her! Ladies and gentlemen, Mahira Khan is sitting right in front of me.” He added, “Think about it, I was singing her song and she was singing along, and I couldn’t recognize her. I am so sorry. Ma’am, gratitude and thank you so much.” The video captures Khan, a fan favourite in both India and Pakistan, blushing and waving to the cheering crowd.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Shock: Paparazzi Abuses at Event

Ranbir Kapoor recently found himself in an unpleasant situation at a Surat event. A video doing the rounds on social media shows the actor visibly shocked after a paparazzo hurled abuses, presumably frustrated about not getting a good picture.

Dressed in a black kurta pyjama, Ranbir was interacting with the event host when the incident occurred. The abusive language, directed at someone else, left Ranbir miffed. Reports also mention him trying to calm things down by asking the photographers, “Aap ladd kyun rahe hain?” (Why are you guys fighting?).

The incident has sparked outrage online, with many criticizing the paparazzo’s unprofessional behaviour and calling for stricter regulations.

Sreeleela Makes Selective Debut Choice, Opts Out of Dance Number in “GOAT”

Telugu and Kannada actress Sreeleela has decided to pass on an opportunity in the upcoming Tamil film “GOAT.” The role was a dance number opposite the lead actor, Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay. This would have marked Sreeleela’s debut in Tamil cinema.

According to media reports, Sreeleela politely declined the offer as she reportedly prefers not to debut in a dance-centric role. This has sparked some discussion among fans, who were excited to see her share the screen with Vijay, known for his energetic dance performances.

Whether Sreeleela will hold out for a more substantial role in Tamil cinema remains to be seen. However, her decision highlights the choices actors, especially up-and-coming ones, make when building their careers across different film industries in India.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Gurucharan Singh has been missing since April 22, 2024. He was travelling from Delhi to Mumbai, and it remains unknown whether he even boarded the flight in the first place. Strong rumours claimed he was facing financial issues and were all set to get married.

Gurucharan Singh’s family has rubbished rumours of his alleged marriage. They said they had no idea about his wedding plans or where these reports originated. They have also shared that his father is deeply disturbed and is not in a position to speak. Read more here:

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh recently cemented his global appeal with a record-breaking concert in Vancouver, Canada. Dosanjh’s “Dil-Luminati Tour” stop at BC Place stadium became the largest Punjabi music show ever held outside of India, drawing a crowd of over 54,000 fans.

This historic feat marked the first time a Punjabi artist ever headlined the massive BC Place venue. Dosanjh’s electrifying performance included his most popular hits, leaving the audience enthralled. Social media buzzed with videos and photos from the concert, showcasing the energetic atmosphere.

Dosanjh expressed his gratitude to fans and the event staff, highlighting the growing impact of Punjabi music on a global scale. Read more here

Imran Khan is finally returning to Bollywood after nine years. The movie will be produced by Aamir Khan and directed by, Emmy-winning comedian and actor Vir Das. Reportedly, the movie is titled Happy Patel and has already been produced. Here’s everything we know about Imran’s comeback feature film!

