Actor and director Shoib Nikash Shah talked about his collaboration with the actress Ankita Lokhande for the film ‘The Last Coffee’ which is also directed by him.

Talking about the collaboration with Ankita Lokhande, and he said: “She is a thorough professional and a very nice actor. She understood the character easily and I still remember how she managed to give away the best takes with an effortless performance. I guess that’s what it means to be such a seasoned actor.”

The movie revolves around the story of how a couple meets for their last cup of coffee before they finalise their divorce but they end up getting stuck owing to snowfall.

It is about how communication can solve everything.

The ‘Country Of Blind‘ actor recalled shooting for a 6-minute scene for an hour and shared: “There was this scene of Ankita and I which was of 6 minutes and I wanted it to be a one-take scene. I was looking at just getting that shot for that day and we took 4 takes, of which 3 were okay. We took about an hour to get that scene right and it was fantastic, unforgettable, and one of the most beautiful scenes of the film.”

He also spoke about how it was challenging to shoot the film in the snow with minus temperatures and how roads were not working and they reached the location with a do-or-die situation.

The movie is produced by Rahat Kazmi, Raj Kushwaha, and Sakshi Seth featuring Ankita Lokhande and Shoib Nikash Shah.

