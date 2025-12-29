A new week is upon us, and this one also ushers in a brand new year. As 2026 arrives, the slate of OTT releases is relatively modest in terms of volume. As has often been the case, Netflix leads the pack with four new releases, highlighted by the season finale of a beloved sci-fi series and a Malayalam film. Without wasting any time, let us dive into the list and see what is new. We wish all our readers a very Happy New Year.

Netflix

Ekō (Malayalam) – December 31, 2025

Ekō is a mystery thriller built around the disappearance of a notorious dog breeder and outlaw. Once protected by powerful political and bureaucratic connections, he lived comfortably under the system’s shield. But when that very system turns against him, he is forced to go on the run. Multiple parties begin hunting him down, raising unsettling questions. Who is he really? Who, beyond the obvious presence of the police, is after him, and why do they harbor such deep hostility toward him? And then there is the Malaysian woman living in a remote hill station in Kerala. How did she end up there, and how did she become the wife of this fugitive outlaw?

Stranger Things season 5 finale (English) – December 31, 2025

Nearly a decade after it began its run, Stranger Things is finally coming to an end with a nearly two-hour-long final episode. Let us hope the story is wrapped up in a satisfying and complete manner.

Haq (Hindi) – January 02, 2026

Haq, inspired by the 1985 Shah Bano case, the story revolves around equality and rights. It follows a Muslim woman who is divorced by her husband under Shariat divorce law, after which he refuses to provide maintenance. She takes him to court, standing up against the system and demanding her rightful support.

Run Away (English) – January 01, 2026

A happy family is shattered when the daughter becomes entangled in drug abuse and runs away from home. Her father searches relentlessly for her and accidentally spots her one day, deciding to follow her. Soon after, her boyfriend is found dead. The family accuses the boyfriend of keeping her against her will and turning her into a junkie, while the primary suspicion for the murder falls on the father.

Jio Hotstar

Love Beyond Wicket (Tamil) – January 01, 2026

Love Beyond Wicket is a sports drama about a failed cricketer who had the talent but could not achieve success. Now a coach, he initially struggles to connect with the team, but once he does, things begin to change.

ETV Win

Mowgli (Telugu) – January 1, 2026

Mowgli is an action thriller with romantic elements. The hero falls in love with a background dancer who is deaf and mute. However, a police officer is also infatuated with her and is willing to go to any lengths to claim her. How do they fight back, and what path do they choose to survive his obsession?

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Netflix Is Bringing A Cult-Favorite Guillermo Del Toro Monster Movie After Stranger Things Finale

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News