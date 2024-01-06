5 Best Black Anime Characters in Most Impactful and Trailblazing Anime

The word ‘anime’ holds different meanings for different people. It might refer to a unique hand-drawn animation that sets it apart from regular ‘cartoons.’ Or, it could also mean animated shows made mainly for adults. However, there is one universal definition of anime that everyone agrees on — it’s a Japanese style of cartoon that is made in Japan and catered mainly to Japanese people. Despite that, there is a very healthy representation of black characters in this form of media. While some may not hit the mark, those who do are portrayed highly respectfully.

Here are the five of the best-represented black characters in anime.

Onyankopon

Onyankopon is one of the Marleyan turned Anti-Marleyan soldiers in “Attack on Titan” who first appeared in Season 4, Episode 7. Onyankopon is a skilled pilot who was initially in cahoots with Zeke Yaeger but eventually joined the Survey Corps in their fight against Eren’s Founding Titan.

Personality-wise, Onyakopon is one of the most memorable characters in “AOT.” He’s calm, collected, loyal, and friendly to Eldians on Paradis Island. One of his most iconic lines in the anime is when he gets inquired by one of the Eldians about his skin color, a color that they had never seen before, and he tells them that God thought the world would be more enjoyable with different kinds of people inhabiting it.

Catch Onyankopon in “AOT” on Crunchyroll.

Ogun Montgomery

Ogun Montgomery from “Fire Force” is another force that shouldn’t be trifled with. He’s one of the strongest characters in the anime and is a member of Company 4. Ogun is a third-generation pyrokinetic and can make his own flames and manipulate them to form all sorts of weapons. His ability is also recognizable from the way that, when he activates it, his body creates a pattern of flames that gives him enhanced strength and speed, but at the expense of his stamina.

As a character, Ogun is a sympathetic, almost overly zealous person dedicated to protecting everyone around him. He’s also mature and is known to be the voice of reason in many altercations between certain characters.

“Fire Force” is available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

Killer Bee

Killer Bee may be one of the funniest, if not the most amusing, characters in “Naruto: Shippuden.” While most of his interactions with the main characters are highlighted as comic relief, he’s a strong and determined individual who shows his commitment to Naruto by teaching him how to control Kurama. Killer Bee himself is a Jinchuriki with the 8-tailed Gyuki as his partner. Initially, Naruto was surprised to see how close he was to his tailed beast, considering Naruto’s rough history with Kurama. Naruto, being able to fully unleash Kurama’s power and become the most potent shinobi, lies in Killer Bee’s teachings.

Apart from all the tailed-beast talk, Killer Bee is a skilled fighter and a horrible rapper — but that does not stop him from spitting bars all throughout the anime.

“Naruto: Shippuden” is available on Crunchyroll.

Yoruichi Shihoin

Yoruichi Shihoinm is perhaps the most accurately represented black character in all anime. She was born in the Shihoin family of Soul Society (“Bleach”) and became one of the first women to take on the role of the family’s head. She was once a captain of the 2nd Division of the Gotei 13 and even the Onmitsukido commander. When not in her human form, she takes the form of a black cat and even prefers it. Despite being so strong and skilled, Yoruichi has a down-to-earth, funny, laid-back personality and is known for being playful with the show’s main characters.

The latest season of “Bleach” can be streamed on Disney+.

Dutch

Dutch from “Black Lagoon” is a considerably underrated character on our list. He’s the leader of the Lagoon company, and as opposed to how he looks — big and intimidating — Dutch is essentially just a big softie. He’s calm, composed, and avoids resorting to full-blown fights as much as possible unless the situation absolutely calls for it. He prefers communication over throwing punches and is known to care for his crew more than anything.

“Black Lagoon” is available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

While numerous black characters are in anime, the ones highlighted here demonstrate what good representation looks like.

