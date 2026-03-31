Drumrolls, please! Ranveer Singh did what no other Bollywood actor in history could. His spy-action thriller, Dhurandhar 2, has entered the 900 crore club, becoming the first Hindi film to achieve the milestone. Aditya Dhar‘s directorial is unstoppable, and its magnificent run continues in the second week. Scroll below for the day 13 early trends.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 13 Early Estimates

According to early trends, Dhurandhar 2 earned 25-27 on day 13. It maintained a fantastic hold compared to the 26 crore garnered on the second Monday. Mind you, the makers have refrained from running any discounted offers, but the word-of-mouth is strong enough to drive massive footfalls to the kitty.

The total collection in India will land around 918-920 crore net after 13 days in all languages. Earlier, the 2025 Dhurandhar became the highest-grossing Bollywood film ever with lifetime earnings of 894.49 crore. But the sequel has helped Bollywood achieve all-new heights with its entry into the 900 crore club. The best is yet to come, as it is confirmed to clock the 1000 crore mark.

Check out the day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office in all languages (net collection):

Week 1: 690 crore (8-day)

(8-day) Day 9: 42 crore

Day 10: 64 crore

Day 11: 71 crore

Day 12: 26 crore

Day 13: 25-27 crore (estimates)

Total: 918-920 crore

It’s Dhurandhar 2 vs Baahubali 2 now!

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt starrer is currently the 3rd highest-grossing Indian film of all time. It is now chasing the domestic lifetime of Prabhas’ Baahubali 2, which stands at second place with net earnings of 1031 crore. Post that, the spy action thriller will fight against Pushpa 2 (1265.97 crore) to conquer the ultimate throne.

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Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 VS Pushpa 2 Box Office: Ranveer Singh Starrer Only Needs 5% Jump To Match Allu Arjun’s Blockbuster!

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