The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Brooke and Ridge fill RJ in on what is happening with Katie. On the other hand, Katie made a big announcement to Bill about Eric joining Logan as the lead designer. And lastly, Brooke tried to put all of the pieces together.

From face-offs and conflicts to tense drama, the audience has plenty to look forward to this week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, January 19

The first episode of the week features Will being concerned that Katie’s decision will affect his own status at Forrester Creations. Meanwhile, RJ learns that Electra is dating Will. How will he react to the news? And then lastly, Donna encourages Katie to tell Brooke the truth. But will she listen?

Tuesday, January 20

Will and RJ come face to face for the first time in years. Is this the start of a new rivalry, this time between the next gen? Will this be due to Electra?

Wednesday, January 21

Steffy begs Taylor to drop Deacon as a patient. How will she react? Is she going to listen to her daughter or not? When Deacon and Taylor can no longer deny their feelings, what exactly will happen? Will they give in?

Thursday, January 22

Electra shares her concerns about Dylan with Will. Is he going to agree with her or tell her she is getting unnecessarily worried? Everyone scrambles to keep Sheila in the dark about Deacon and Taylor’s romance. But will they succeed, or will she find out the truth and cause major havoc?

Friday, January 23

The final episode of the week features Dylan promising Electra not to cross boundaries. But will she be able to keep her promise? And lastly, Finn tries to avoid Sheila at Il Giardino. Is this because of Taylor and Deacon? Stay tuned to find out.

