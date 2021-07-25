Advertisement

Actress Mansi Srivastava will join the cast of the show “Kundali Bhagya”. She will be seen playing the character of Sonakshi.

Ecstatic about joining “Kundali Bhagya”, Mansi says: “Sonakshi and Karan are college friends and share a great bond. She will also become extremely close to Preeta too. In fact, the positive shade of this character along with the numerous other shades that she will bring to the role is what really got me intrigued to portray this character. Also, I must say that this is my first show with Balaji, and I couldn’t have gotten a better role or a better show to start off with.”

Advertisement

The actress is all in praise of the team, especially co-stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and can’t wait to begin shooting.

“I was extremely excited to even begin shooting on the show because I was reuniting with Dheeraj after our last show together in 2016. So, I am happy to shoot with him again. I met him and Shraddha during a photoshoot and was very warmly received by both of them. In fact, I feel the entire team is very sweet, I have also had the pleasure of meeting a few of them during my look tests and I am eager to begin shooting with all of them. I also hope the audience loves this new role of mine,” she says.

“Kundali Bhagya” airs on Zee TV

Must Read: When Jijaji Chhat Per Hain Actress Hiba Nawab Lashed Out At Aanchal Khurana For Disclosing Her Growing Intimacy With Pearl V Puri

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube