Loser’s Club’s own Beverly Marsh appears in a place nobody expected – inside Juniper Hill psychiatric hospital, standing near her mother’s body long before the clown-killing group ever formed. IT: Welcome to Derry quietly rewrites her past by showing the worst moment of her childhood, rather than hinting at it. The girl with red hair is no longer a mystery built on silence, but instead, her pain now has a date, a room, and the worst of all, a witness.

IT: Welcome to Derry Timeline & Pennywise Connections

IT: Welcome to Derry is set in 1962, 27 years before the setting of the first IT film. Bill Skarsgård returns beneath the Pennywise makeup, and Andy Muschietti again shapes Stephen King’s world. The new group of kids carries blood ties to the future, where Teddy Uris, played by Mikkal Karim Fidler, connects to Stanley Uris. Will Hanlon, played by Blake Cameron James, grows into Mike’s father. The finale drops its biggest reveal when Marge, played by Matilda Lawler, turns out to be Richie Tozier’s mother.

However, the strongest connection to the 2017 film lies in silence rather than shock. In the finale titled Winter Fire, Pennywise falls for now. The story, on the other hand, drifts into Juniper Hill, where a red-haired girl appears in the hallway.

Ingrid Kersh’s Origin Story Explained

Ingrid Kersh, played by Madeleine Stowe, starts as a kind presence at Juniper Hill, working as a housekeeper and befriending Lilly, played by Clara Stack. But over time, her past spills out. As a child, Ingrid’s father was Bob Gray, also played by Skarsgard, a carnival performer known as Pennywise the Dancing Clown. When the entity notices how children gather around him, it pulls Bob into the woods and devours him, giving birth to a new and more horrifying form.

Ingrid stays in Derry after her father disappears. Years later, she hears a child at Juniper Hill talking about seeing a clown in the basement and convinces herself that her father has returned. Pennywise looks like Bob, and the truth lands only after the clown kills Ingrid’s husband, cutting his head off and eating it like a watermelon. Even though the entity lets her live, the Deadlights destroy her mind, and eventually, she ends up committed to Juniper Hill.

IT Chapter Two & Ingrid Kersh Scene Connection

Now, twenty-seven years later, Ingrid still remains inside the hospital when screams echo down the corridor. She finds another room and sees that a patient named Elfrida Marsh has hanged herself. Her husband cries beneath her body, and a young girl leans against him. When Ingrid turns, the child is revealed to be Beverly Marsh, played by Sophia Lillis. Not long after that, Ingrid tells her that not everyone who dies in Derry stays dead, smiling in a way that offers no comfort at all.

The IT films barely explained how Beverly’s mother died. The 2017 film confirms Elfrida is gone and leaves Beverly trapped with her abusive father. IT Chapter Two features a flashback where Alvin Marsh, played by Stephen Bogaert, mourns his wife and blames his daughter for her demise, although the details of the death remain hidden.

IT: Welcome to Derry removes that obscurity and forces the audience into that moment, months before Beverly meets the other kids who change her life.

THE MOTHER HAS RETURNED BEVERLY MARSH Y'ALL, Welcome to derry did unimaginable PEAK. WELCOME SOPHIA LILLIS#ITWelcomeToDerry #WelcomeToDerry pic.twitter.com/rFyBd3ghLB — sanmeyo (@oyemnassxo) December 15, 2025

Beverly Marsh & Mrs. Kersh Timeline Explained

IT Chapter Two later shows an adult Beverly, played by Jessica Chastain, visiting her old home and meeting Mrs. Kersh, played by Joan Gregson. The woman repeats the line about no one ever truly dying in Derry. She talks about her circus performer father before revealing herself as part of the entity and chasing Beverly away.

Welcome to Derry reframes that encounter. The show reveals that Beverly heard those words long before, spoken by Ingrid Kersh in a hospital room in 1988. Whether Ingrid is fully broken or something darker has begun to move through her remains unclear. But what stands out is that something evil had already noticed Beverly Marsh a year before she became an official Loser, and it had been waiting patiently ever since.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 Trailer X Reactions: Fans Turn Emotional, Praise Nancy & Get Excited For Will’s Powers

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News