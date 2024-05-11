Allu Arjun is busy with Pushoa 2: The Rule. Amidst this, the actor recently celebrated 20 years of his superhit movie. Arya. Today, the South superstar was posted at a political rally in Nandyala. The actor was there to show his support to his friend Shilpa Ravi Chandra.

The Pushpa actor’s friend Shilpa Ravi Chandra is contesting for the position of MLA on the YSR Congress ticket. When Allu Arjun attended the rally, he made it clear that he was not supporting any particular party. Arjun said that he was only there to show support to his friend. The actor also stated that his friend Shilpa didn’t ask him to come out and show support; he did it willingly.

Allu Arjun’s Support For His Politician Friend

As reported by Gulte web portal, Allu Arjun told the media, “I’m not here for any political party; I’m not supporting any particular party. But for my good friend Ravi Chandra Reddy, who hasn’t even asked me to turn up for canvassing, I’ve turned up myself. I want him to win. Ravi didn’t ask me to come here and canvas for him. He thought that it was not wise to ask me, but I’ve turned myself in. Usually, politicians rarely appear in their constituency after winning, but Ravi garu spends 4-5 months in a year in the constituency only, working for the welfare of people.”

On the work front, Allu Arjun’s next is Pushpa 2: The Rule, a sequel to his 2021 superhit, Pushpa: The Rise. The first single (lyrical) ‘Pushpa Pushpa Pushpa’ was released a few days ago. It’s a title track anthem, which has become a new chant for Arjun’s fans. The Telugu action thriller is directed by Sukumar and also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. It will hit the theatres on August 15, 2024.

Must Read: Devara First Single Big Update: Jr NTR & Janhvi Kapoor’s Song To Release On This Date?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News