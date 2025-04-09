Sizzling super actress Tamannaah Bhatia’s most anticipated supernatural thriller, Odela 2, has been slated for a grand theatrical release on April 17, 2025. The recently released trailer has already started to garner much interest among audiences. Meanwhile, a recent report suggests that Odela 2, even before the theatrical release, has got some mega OTT deal for a post-theatrical digital premiere. Read on to find out when and where you can watch it online.

Amazon Prime Video Will Stream Odela 2

According to a recent update by OTTPlay, Odela 2 will make its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video. While the specific streaming date hasn’t been disclosed yet, fans can expect it to premiere a few weeks after its theatrical release. The digital rights have been locked in advance, indicating the film’s strong market appeal. While the film gears up for a grand multi-language theatrical release, viewers can expect the digital premiere date to drop any day now—adding to the growing excitement!

Directed by Ashok Tej, this movie continues to tell tales about the fictitious village of the same name, Odela. However, this time, it brings forth newer stories associated with the village that go deeper into its mythology and mystery. With an interesting mix of folklore, suspense, and horror, Odela 2 is going to be an attraction for all those who love an edge-of-the-seat thriller set in a rural background.

What Makes Odela 2 Worth the Wait?

The first installment, Odela Railway Station, gained popularity on streaming platforms and was praised for its gritty storytelling. Odela 2 now takes it up a notch with a darker tone and supernatural factors. Tamannaah, who has always opted for different and bold roles, takes center stage in this horror-thriller with a performance that the fans would not be able to miss.

Some other prominent cast members are Hebah Patel, Vasishta N. Simha, Murali Sharma, Sharath Lohitashwa, Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamsi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Srikanth Iyengar, Bhupal, and Pooja Reddy.

The original Odela Railway Station, reportedly inspired by real incidents in Odela village, Telangana, was well-received on OTT platforms. With Odela 2 opting for a theatrical release first, followed by streaming on Prime Video, the makers seem confident in the film’s box office potential.

As the release date draws near, fans can catch Odela 2 in theaters starting April 17, 2025.

Check out the trailer of Odela 2 below:

