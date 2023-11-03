Aarya Season 3 (Part 1) Review: Star Rating:

Cast: Sushmita Sen, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Maya Sarao, Ila Arun, Sikandar Kher, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Aarushi Bajaj, Viren Vazirani, Pratyaksh Panwar, Shweta Pasricha and others

Creator: Ram Madhvani

Director: Kapil Sharma, Shraddha Pasi Jairath, Ram Madhvani

Streaming On: Disney+ Hotstar.

Language: Hindi (with English subtitles), Dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali & Marathi

Runtime: Around 40 minutes, each episode.

Aarya Season 3 (Part 1) Review: What’s It About:

Sushmita Sen is a working mother in Aarya. At least, this is what she has maintained in front of ACP Khan for the past two seasons. Dragged in forcefully to the drug business her family has been catering to, Aarya is now a seasoned Don, taking care of her empire veiled in a pharmaceutical company. While she was a helpless mother carrying this business to save her family in season 1, she became a learner in season 2, hesitatingly getting better at the nits and grits of the crime world she had stepped into. In season 3, she willingly rules the business for the sake of the family, but what happens when the family turns around and questions her? This is all that makes the gripping storyline for Aarya Season 3.

Aarya Season 3 (Part 1) Review: Script Analysis:

Crime dramas with multiple seasons generally get stuck in a caricaturish blueprint. There’s an illegal business; then there is a righteous protagonist taking the wrong way for a reason (generally family or love), lots of bloodshed, an officer chasing the protagonist and always ending up as the loser, and finally, an act of revenge. As soon as stories extend to multiple seasons, they sort of start getting repetitive. Surprisingly, Ram Madhvani breaks this mold with Aarya’s new season.

This season, Sushmita Sen is back, and as she feels ‘panje bahar nikaalne ka waqt aa gaya hai.’ The writers make sure that despite having an elaborate drug world and chase stories around the same, it offers a brilliant twist expanding characters and turning characters against the protagonist.

Written by Khushboo Raj & Amit Raj, Aarya 3 has Sushmita Sen, yet again, fighting for her family, but only this time, her family smells foul. She is a willing criminal, dealing with an illegal business, and while her kids offer all the help and support, they are torn apart amidst pangs of doubt about their mother as well. Does she love them? Does she love her business as well? Is she now a seasoned businesswoman looking for prospects of profits, losses, and balance sheets? All this makes for a compelling, fast-paced drama amidst the regular drug dealer who is under the constant screening of Officer Khan.

Aarya is a tigress who has decided to claw her enemies and raise her cubs right. But do the cubs follow their mother? The story drops subtle and brilliant hints when the three kids display their criminal instincts or defensive instincts, which finally lead to the wrong path, the path their mother unwillingly chose and now willingly rules. But while she strives to rule, she is making all the wrong choices, perhaps, or is she too torn between choosing the less wrong?

Khushboo Raj & Amit Raj, while structuring the story for season 3, make sure that it is not only about a mother protecting her kids, but it is also about how she is raising those kids amidst all the blood and gory, amidst all the gunshots and wounds. The kids, who are growing up watching their mother struggle and fight, are also witnessing all the loose morals and ethics around them, which subconsciously is nurturing them. While the youngest one gets involved in a brawl at school, the eldest one instinctively picks up a gun to avenge. The kids and their character arcs have been brilliantly infused with Aarya fighting her own battle with drug cartels from Russia.

The series, which has currently offered only four episodes from the storyline, has brilliantly offered engaging names, which ends with ‘Bali Ya Balidaan’ at the end, pausing and leaving the audience intrigued at a high.

Aarya Season 3 (Part 1) Review: Star Performance:

While we get to Sushmita Sen as Aarya later, we have two actors to talk about who form the narrative strongly. Geetanjali Kulkarni, as a constable Sushila Shekhar – who is Aarya’s source in the police department, is notable in the minute bits she is present. She plays along with her team, only to be playing against them, and we have our bets placed on her for a better arc in the remaining episodes.

Indraneil Sengupta plays the antagonist who struggles to be a good man, but he is too furious for revenge. His scenes with Sushmita Sen while they confront, comfort, and cry – make for a good watch, but apart from that, the actor has a blink-and-miss effect as the antagonist. Guess why?

Because it is Sushmita Sen’s Aarya, perhaps, who plays the good and the grey in Aarya 3. The third season gives her the perfect chance to explore her character as a willing businesswoman handling an illegal empire and a mother trying too hard to raise her kids and keep them glued as a single unit. But this business vs family dilemma makes her shrewd, sharp and at times insensitive. The tones are visible, and she switches swiftly between bouts of helplessness and astute planning.

Vikas Kumar, as ACP Younus Khan, doesn’t offer anything new since he is the same old officer, losing every time. From the most basic tip to the highest level of drama, his character has become monotonous, and there’s nothing new for him to explore, perhaps, apart from being a regular, chasing Aarya hopelessly and endlessly.

The kids Veer played by Viren Vazirani, Aru played by Aarushi Bajaj, and Adi played by Pratyaksh Panwar, struggle at times but shine in moments. Be it Veer’s final confrontation or Aru’s inner dilemmas, which offers a glimpse of what might be coming forth. Pratyaksh has grown in the three seasons as a performer. He is natural with his part as if he is Aarya’s own.

Ila Arun, as a new wicked don in Aarya’s life, is also refreshing, though the character still stands unexplored.

Aarya Season 3 (Part 1) Review: Direction & Music:

Directed by Kapil Sharma, Shraddha Pasi Jairath, and Ram Madhvani, Aarya Season 3 has slightly moved ahead from the bloodshed and the gunshots, which were a glorious part of season 2. This provides such a natural and refreshing shift that the audiences are hooked right from the opening scene, where we see Aarya getting a bullet in her chest and the story going through a rewind.

What happened in the four weeks before this gunshot is the basic premise of Aarya Season 3, and with four episodes, a fast-paced story has unfolded minus all the action, chase sequences, and bloodshed, making the crux closer to the emotional turmoils of the Sareen family.

Another move that works for the series is pausing it at a high with the audience hooked to what happens in the rest of the episodes. However, releasing the entire season at a go would also have been a nice move, but the kick at this pause still works, surprisingly!

The background music by Vishal Khurana needs a special mention. The entire theme seems to have been surrounded by an eerie jungle with timely howls and roars by the animals in the form of the fight and action sequences. The rest of the scenes have been mounted on eerie silences and untimely rustles and bustles.

Another special mention is for Delraaz J Bunshah for reciting Aru’s poetry and hitting the right chords strengthening the narrative and the final high with the ‘Majboor ya Mahaan’ and ‘Bali ya Balidaan’ part.

Aarya Season 3 (Part 1) Review: Last Words:

Sushmita Sen has channeled her inner tigress with Aarya 3, and she is so effortless with this one that it seems like she is fighting to save her own. The series has dropped four episodes and saved the rest for another high-paced end. While the start of this drama is definitely intriguing and seems fresh despite two seasons, it would be interesting to see it end at another high, as promised by the glimpse from the climax at the end of the fourth episode.

