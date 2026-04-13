You, Me & Tuscany, starring Rege Jean Page and Halle Bailey, underperforms at the box office on its opening weekend. It debuted at #4 in the domestic box office rankings. Despite the disappointing start, the film recovered half of its production costs. It will be hard for the romantic comedy to remain afloat at the box office amid such strong competitors. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film was directed by Kat Coiro and written by Ryan Engle. It features the fresh pairing of Halle Bailey and Rege-Jean Page. Released by Universal Pictures, the film received mixed reviews on the aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes. The rom-com has pleasing visuals, easy, comforting storytelling, and a relaxed, escapist romance vibe, yet it lacks the appeal to attract viewers.

You, Me & Tuscany’s box office collection on its opening weekend

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, the Halle Bailey-starrer You, Me & Tuscany collected $8 million on its three-day opening weekend in North America. The movie landed within its underwhelming debut weekend projections of $7 million and $9 million. It landed even below The Drama’s second weekend gross. The romance comedy collected just $1.1 million on its opening weekend at the international box office. Therefore, the global debut weekend collection of the rom-com is $9.1 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown of You, Me & Tuscany

Domestic – $8 million

International – $1.1 million

Worldwide – $9.1 million

Recovers 50% of its production cost

According to media reports, You, Me & Tuscany was made on a modest budget of $18 million, excluding the marketing cost. Thus, it recovered half of its production cost at the worldwide box office. The film needs around $45 million to break even, but it will still be a challenge for the romantic comedy.

You, Me & Tuscany follows the story of a young cook who squats in an abandoned Tuscan villa owned by a man she barely knows, and she meets the owner’s cousin.

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