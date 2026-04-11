Bollywood is all set to create history. Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan starrer Dhurandhar 2 is set to become the first Hindi film to enter the 1100 crore club. It is closer than ever to the milestone. But before that, the spy action thriller sequel may have dominated Pushpa 2 on the fourth Saturday. Scroll below for the day 24 early trends!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 24 Early Estimates

According to early trends, Dhurandhar 2 collected 9.5-10.5 crore net on day 24 across all languages. It witnessed a growth of 31-45% compared to 7.25 crore earned on the fourth Friday. Aditya Dhar’s directorial is now facing competition from Dacoit in the Telugu and Hindi belt. But the momentum is excellent, despite a glorious completion of three weeks in theatres.

After 24 days, the net box office collection will land around 1097.75-1098.75 crore. Tomorrow, Dhurandhar 2 will make a smashing entry into the 1100 crore club, setting all new benchmarks for Bollywood. There’s also no significant competition in Hindi cinema until the arrival of Bhooth Bangla on April 17, 2026. So it has enough time to drive more footfalls before the big battle.

Check out the day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office in all languages (net collection):

Week 1: 690 crore (8-day)

(8-day) Week 2: 271 crore

Week 3: 120 crore

Day 23: 7.25 crore

Day 24: 10.5-11.5 crore

Total: 1097.75-1098.75 crore

Dhurandhar 2 vs Pushpa 2 on fourth Saturday

Back in 2024, Pushpa 2 left behind Stree 2, Jawan, and other big Bollywood films to set new milestones in Hindi cinema. It was Ranveer Singh starrer who stole its limelight in 2025. And now, Dhurandhar 2 is continuing the streak of success.

On day 24, Dhurandhar: The Revenge may have surpassed Pushpa 2 to score the 2nd highest fourth Saturday collection in Hindi cinema.

Take a look at the highest fourth Saturday grossers in Hindi cinema (net collection):

Dhurandhar: 20.90 crores Pushpa 2: 10.25 crore Dhurandhar 2: 10.5-11.5 crore (estimates)

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