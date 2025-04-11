Will Smith is hitting the road this summer, trading red carpets for rap beats as he embarks on a European tour to promote his first album in two decades. But while he’s stepping back into the spotlight, one person who won’t be stepping onto the tour bus is his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

No Plus-One: Jada Pinkett Not Joining The Ride

Though still technically married, they have been drifting in different directions for years. Jada, who shook the public with revelations of their quiet split in her memoir Worthy, seems firmly planted at home, uninterested in chasing tour buses or sound checks. The couple, married since 1997, may still refer to each other as “life partners,” but insiders say their connection has faded from everyday life.

“They hardly see each other as it is,” an insider said, per RadarOnline. “But with Will heading out on tour for almost three months, things are only going to get worse. All the time apart will almost certainly be the final straw.”

Separate Paths But Same Last Name

Will Smith has been living his own rhythm lately, with Jada Pinkett Smith noticeably absent from his latest musical chapter. And as he gears up for three months on the road, insiders say he’s ready to let loose without the complications of a partner watching from the wings.

“They haven’t severed ties, and if you ask them, they will both tell you they are life partners,” the insider added. “But the truth is that they hardly spend time together these days. And come summertime, Will isn’t planning to be around at all. He’s on his own journey, and Jada is not really a part of it.”

They said, “He’s going to cut loose, have fun and make up for lost time when he’s on the road. She’s got zero interest in following him around and even if she did, Will doesn’t seem to be inviting her.”

Old Flames And New Wounds

Jada, no stranger to headlines, has previously admitted to an “entanglement” with R&B artist August Alsina and described her marriage as unconventional—“together in the way that works for us,” as she put it. But according to those in the know, even unconventional love has limits.

“Will’s a very flirtatious guy – and that never goes over well with Jada,” the insider noted, per the outlet. The tension is simmering, with reports suggesting Jada wasn’t too pleased about Will getting a little too close for comfort with singer India Martínez during a recent onstage duet.

An insider said, “You can imagine how toxic things are going to get when he’s out on tour all summer and she’s home stewing. A lot of people in their lives are predicting this summer will be the breaking point for them.”

