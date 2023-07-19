Jamie Dornan and Robert Pattinson are a few of the hottest men on the planet. While both have a great acting career, the journey for them was not easy. They have known each other from their struggling day as they even shared rooms together and have now made their way to the top. However, there was a time when RPatz, fresh off the success of the Twilight movies, started distancing himself from Dornan as he would didn’t “fit in” with their group.

Along with Jamie and Robert, the group of friends had other flatmates, along with fellow actors Charlie Cox, Andrew Garfield, and Eddie Redmayne, during the early stages of their careers. However, as all of them are Hollywood’s heartthrobs who made their mark in the industry, their journey is really admirable.

Although they might be killing it in Hollywood in the current scenario, things weren’t always so glamorous for them, who were all struggling to hit the big time. Robert Pattinson once recalled feeling like an “afterthought,” revealing that he was often the last to be invited to group events. Reacting to the same, Dornan denied the claims telling Entertainment Tonight: “The pity invite? No. I think with Rob, it’s always been like, he sort of had success earlier, so we were a bit like, ‘Does he really fit in with us?’”

The Fifty Shades of Grey actor added, “[Robert Pattinson] did Twilight and was suddenly in a different stratosphere than us.” In another red carpet interview, Jamie Dornan joked that Pattinson was the one who was invited out to events because he was “good-looking”. He said, “We never left him at home. Why would you leave him at home? He was the good-looking one”

With all of that, everyone from the group has now reached a mark in Hollywood with their hard work and talent. RPatz is prepping for the sequel of his Batman movie, whereas Dornan will be seen in the upcoming action-packed thriller Heart of Stone.

