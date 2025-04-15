The author of the novel from which American Psycho was adapted involved Tom Cruise in the protagonist’s life in a very crucial way. Bret Easton Ellis, the author, made Cruise and the main character of the book, Patrick Bateman, live together in the same apartment. But despite the Top Gun actor’s involvement, he couldn’t make it to the final cut of the movie adaptation, alongside Christian Bale.

The director, Mary Harron, in a recent conversation, revealed why Cruise wasn’t in the movie and joked about how she and the production team wanted the actor to be in it. However, his presence was always felt as Christian Bale took inspiration from the actor’s life to create the character Patrick Bateman.

Mary Harron, in an interview with Letterboxd, said that she and the creative team “love the Tom Cruise thing, but we would never have gotten Tom Cruise to be in such a heinous production as American Psycho!” But as she recalled, Cruise still played an important role in the film. Apparently, Bale took inspiration from Cruise. Explaining the incident, Harron shared that the Interstellar actor “called me at one point and said, ‘I saw Tom Cruise on a talk show last night, and there was something about that friendliness, with almost nothing behind the eyes.'”

There have been a lot of differences between Ellis’ novel and Harron’s movie adaptation. The director has previously talked about how Bale’s way of portrayal of Patrick Bateman was immensely dependent on Tom Cruise’s appearance on David Letterman’s Late Show. In a 2009 interview, Harron talked about how Christian perfected his character for the film and followed the mannerisms of the Mission: Impossible star. She said, “It was definitely a process. We talked a lot, but he was in L.A. and I was in New York. We didn’t actually meet in person a lot, just talked on the phone. We talked about how Martian-like Patrick Bateman was, how he was looking at the world like somebody from another planet, watching what people did and trying to work out the right way to behave.”

Christian Bale had received a lot of good reviews for his performance in American Psycho. But despite all the positivity, the movie and the book created a lot of controversy. In 1990, there were reports against the novel for being too harsh and that it was dumped by Simon & Schuster (a huge publishing agency) for having “violent and women-hating content” in it. But with time, it only expanded to a global audience and was accepted by everyone. So much so that in 2016, it further got a sequel and a Broadway adaptation.

