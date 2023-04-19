Sisu, the highly acclaimed action thriller, with a 100% current score on Rotten Tomatoes to release on 28th April in English and Hindi! This historical action film is written and directed by Jalmari Helander.

Set in Finnish Lapland during World War II, the film follows a gold prospector who attempts to secure his gold from a Nazi death squad led by a brutal Schutzstaffel officer. It stars Jorma Tommila, Aksel Hennie, Jack Doolan and Mimosa Willamo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sony Pictures Entertainment India that just released fan’s favourite genre movie The Pope’s Exorcist, which became the highest opener of this genre post pandemic, will be releasing ‘SISU’ in India on 28th April, in English and Hindi.

Sisu has already had a release in many parts of the world and the movie has been loved by the critics and the audience in unison. The film has been appreciated for its thrilling nature and good visuals.

English Trailer:

Hindi Trailer:

Must Read: Avengers: Endgame Directors Russo Brothers Voice Their Interest In Directing DCU’s Batman Reboot ‘The Brave And The Bold’: “Obviously, With James Gunn Running It, It Would Be A No-Brainer”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News