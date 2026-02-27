The Scream film series remains one of the most popular horror franchises worldwide. The slasher saga, which began in 1996 with the original Scream, is often credited with reinventing the horror subgenre. It was followed by five more films, culminating in Scream VI (2023). Collectively, the six entries have grossed over $900 million worldwide at the box office so far, according to The Numbers. Now, with the latest installment, Scream 7, which is now playing in theaters, the franchise is expected to surpass the $1 billion global milestone.

In Scream 7, Neve Campbell reprises her iconic role as Sidney Prescott, having starred in the first four films of the long-running franchise. Her return has significantly boosted fan excitement for the sequel. But the big question is how the film has performed with critics so far, and where does it rank among the first six entries in terms of critical reception? Let’s take a look at Scream 7’s Rotten Tomatoes score to find out.

Scream 7 vs. Scream Franchise – Rotten Tomatoes Scores Comparison

Scream 7 currently holds a 38% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, let’s take a look at how it compares with the earlier films in the franchise.

Scream (1996): 78% Scream 2 (1997): 83% Scream 3 (2000): 45% Scream 4 (2011): 61% Scream (2022): 76% Scream VI (2023): 77%

Based on current critics’ scores, Scream 7 ranks as the lowest-rated film in the franchise on Rotten Tomatoes, even falling below Scream 3, which previously held that unwanted title. While the first two films remain the highest-rated entries in the series, the recent installments (Scream 2022 and Scream VI) also fared quite well with critics, making the seventh installment’s drop even more noticeable.

That said, Rotten Tomatoes scores can fluctuate in the early days of release as more reviews are added, although a major change appears unlikely. Moreover, horror franchises often show a gap between critical reception and audience response, so we should wait to see how strongly Scream 7 connects with moviegoers in the coming weeks.

What’s Scream 7 All About – Plot & Lead Cast

Directed by Kevin Williamson, the seventh installment in the Scream film series is about a new Ghostface killer who shatters the quiet life Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) has built in a small town. When her daughter (Isabel May) is targeted, Sidney is forced to face her past again to protect her family and stop the killings before more lives are lost.

Scream 7 – Official Trailer

