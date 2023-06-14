Pedro Pascal, who is also famously known as the Internet’s Daddy, may always appear calm and composed in movies and red carpet events but the actor in a recent interview claimed how things change when they get involved in road rage incidents. The Narcos star during a recent interaction with Beef actor Steven Yeun revealed he caused three road rage incidents and in one of them, an angry driver ended up spitting on him. Scroll down to read the details.

Pedro Pascal recently sat with Steven Yeun and since the latter was part of Beef which revolved around road rage incidents, it was obvious the conversation steered towards the topic. Pedro, off late, has become the Internet’s favourite after landing iconic roles in The Last Of Us and The Mandalorian.

Speaking of the latest, Pedro Pascal during Actors on Actors interaction, as per CNN revealed, “I’ve had three incidents, and they’ve all been my fault. I cut somebody off, and I look over, and there’s a big glob of saliva like visual effects put it there, man just dripping down the side of the passenger window” adding, “He spit at me.” The award-winning star added that the hostility “didn’t trigger any rage” out of him but humbled and shocked him. To this, Yeun suggested, “I wonder if your consciousness about not reacting to that negatively is you recognizing that person’s trying to connect with you in some way.”

Pedro Pascal further said, “They want me to drink in their saliva. It made me feel guilty. I was like, ‘Gosh, people are going through sh*t’.

The Chillean-American star also showered praises on Steven Yeun’s hit Netflix show Beef saying the show reflects “such a living truth that can happen anywhere but was happening to me yesterday in Los Angeles.”

Pascal concluded that his experience of the road rage incidents made him “admire” his “performance even more because I was like, ‘You’re nailing it.’”

