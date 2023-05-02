One of the most popular international comic series in the world – Asterix and Obelix, which has been adapted into films and translated into multiple languages, ‘Asterix and Obelix – The Middle Kingdom’ is set for its theatrical release in India on 12th May in English, Hindi and Tamil.

After launching the impressive movie posters (in English, Hindi and Tamil) recently, the makers of France’s biggest live action adventure have launched the entertaining trailer of the movie which has piqued huge curiosity and anticipation amongst the audience, eagerly awaiting to see their favourite characters – Asterix and Obelix back in action!

The fascinating trailer of ‘Asterix and Obelix – The Middle Kingdom’ not only brings back the nostalgia of Asterix comics this summer but also looks grandeur in terms of great scenic locations, mind-blowing action sequences, lovely costumes, quirky dialogues and opulent sets. The characters of Asterix and Obelix are based on the names of the same comic characters who fight the Roman empire with the aid of a magic potion during the era of Julius Caesar.

While the popular characters of Asterix and Obelix have been adored by generations across the globe and have a huge fan base, the audience is eagerly awaiting to see the entertaining comic characters come to life on the big screen in the live action adventure ‘Asterix and Obelix – The Middle Kingdom’.

Considering the overwhelming response to the posters and trailer, the movie looks like a perfect family entertainer this summer for the audience to flock cinema halls and witness this live action adventure marvel!

Directed by Guillaume Canet, who will also be seen portraying the role of Asterix, written by René Goscinny, Albert Uderzo and Guillaume Canet, the movie features Gilles Lellouche, Vincent Cassel, Jonathan Cohen, Marion Cotillard, Julien Chen and Leanna Chea.

Having previously collaborated for Korean action– thriller ‘The Witch- Part 2’, LUV Films and Star Entertainment’s ‘Asterix and Obelix – The Middle Kingdom’ is scheduled to release in cinemas in India on 12th May in English, Hindi and Tamil.

