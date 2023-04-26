The ‘Asterix’ film series is all set to bring its fifth film to India on May 12. Titled ‘Asterix and Obelix – The Middle Kingdom’, the French film is a live action adventure family comedy directed by Guillaume Canet, who also stars as the titular character of Asterix.

‘Asterix and Obelix’ is one of the most popular comic series in the world, which has been translated into multiple languages. The success of the series has led to the adaptation of its books into films.

Touted as one of the biggest home productions, ‘Asterix and Obelix – The Middle Kingdom’ has been shot in France and China. The story follows the only daughter of Chinese emperor Han Xuandi, who escapes from a strict prince and runs off to Gaul, seeking help from the two of its brave warriors — Asterix and Obelix.

The film stars Guillaume Canet, Gilles Lellouche, Vincent Cassel, Jonathan Cohen, Marion Cotillard, Julien Chen and Leanna Chea in key roles.

Luv Films and Star Entertainment will bring the film to India in theatres on May 12 in English, Hindi and Tamil.

