The first month of 2026 is packed with major Hollywood releases, ranging from survival-driven dramas to high-stakes sci-fi thrillers like Primate, Greenland 2: Migration, Mercy, and Send Help. Among them is the highly anticipated 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, the fourth installment in the 28 Days Later film series. The post-apocalyptic horror film is slated to hit theaters on January 16, 2026.

Since Academy Award-winning filmmaker Danny Boyle isn’t directing this installment, many cinephiles were curious (and slightly anxious) about how it would fare with critics. Now, the wait is over: the film’s Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score is out. The big question is: how does it compare to the earlier films in the franchise?

The Bone Temple vs. 28 Days Later Franchise – Rotten Tomatoes Score Comparison

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple currently holds an excellent 93% Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score . Here’s how the franchise’s previous installments performed with critics:

28 Days Later (2002): 87%

28 Weeks Later (2007): 73%

28 Years Later (2025): 89%

Based on these scores, The Bone Temple currently stands as the highest-rated entry in the franchise, outperforming the earlier three films by 6%, 20%, and 4%, respectively. That said, Rotten Tomatoes scores can fluctuate as more reviews are added, so it remains to be seen whether the film can maintain its stellar rating in the coming days.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple vs. Popular Modern Zombie Films

While 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple currently stands as the highest-rated entry in the franchise, here’s how it compares with some of the most popular modern zombie films on Rotten Tomatoes:

Train to Busan (2016): 95% Shaun of the Dead (2004): 92% Zombieland (2009): 89% Dawn of the Dead (2004): 77% I Am Legend (2007): 68% World War Z (2013): 67%

Based on these ratings, The Bone Temple currently trails only Train to Busan among the titles listed above. In other words, it isn’t just the best-reviewed film in the 28 Days Later franchise so far. It’s also shaping up to be one of the highest-rated modern zombie films on Rotten Tomatoes.

What’s 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple All About?

Directed by Nia DaCosta, the film continues after the events shown in 28 Years Later, following survivors in a Britain devastated by the Rage Virus. As Spike crosses paths with a violent new faction led by Sir Jimmy Crystal, growing conflicts and dangerous choices threaten the delicate order holding the post-apocalyptic world together.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple – Official Trailer

