Disney’s Zootopia 2 is aiming for the top spot among 2025 titles at the box office in North America. To achieve that, it must surpass the domestic haul of A Minecraft Movie. Although Zootopia’s sequel is the top-grossing Hollywood film worldwide in 2025, it still needs a significant number to match that domestically. Scroll below for the deets.

Zootopia 2’s box office collection in North America

Zootopia’s sequel has shown the strongest hold among releases at the domestic box office. Despite being available on digital platforms, the film is among the domestic top 5 in the dailies. On Wednesday, it collected $477k in North America, more than the 2026 release, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. Surprisingly, the film saw a 7.8% increase from last Wednesday, bringing the domestic total to $402.7 million.

How much more does it need to surpass A Minecraft Movie?

A Minecraft Movie was 2025’s first Hollywood release to cross $950 million at the worldwide box office. The Jack Black and Jason Momoa starrer emerged as 2025’s highest-grossing release, with domestic collections of over $424.08 million. The film collected this sum over 90 days, as per Box Office Mojo. Films like Lilo & Stitch, Avatar: Fire and Ash, and Zootopia 2 overtook it globally but failed to surpass its domestic total.

The Zootopia sequel needs a 5% jump to overtake A Minecraft Movie at the North American box office. However, according to industry analysts, Disney animation is projected to earn around $420 million during its theatrical run in North America. Therefore, Zootopia 2 has no chance of surpassing the video game adaptation as the highest-grossing release of 2025.

More about the film

Among 2025 releases, Avatar: Fire and Ash has a shot of beating A Minecraft Movie as 2025’s biggest release in North America. Zootopia 2 is 2025’s 3rd-highest-grossing release and is expected to stay out of the top 2, only as Lilo & Stitch has a domestic haul of $423.7 million, which is also out of reach. Therefore, the Zootopia sequel is the highest-grossing Hollywood movie of 2025 but remains in the top 5 domestic grossers.

Zootopia 2 was released on November 26 and has collected $1.7 billion worldwide. It is now available on digital platforms as PVOD and for rent.

Box office summary

North America – $402.7 million

International – $1.3 billion

Worldwide – $1.7 billion

