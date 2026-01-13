Prabhas had created a massive fan base in the Hindi belt. In fact, we recently witnessed Kalki 2898 AD achieve heights at the box office. Unfortunately, The Raja Saab is nowhere near and is heading for a disastrous fate in its theatrical journey. Scroll below for the day 4 update!

The Raja Saab Hindi Box Office Collection Day 4

Things did not look in favor since the word go, as Prabhas recorded one of his lowest opening days in the Hindi belt. To add to the trouble was a constant decline during the first weekend. As per Sacnilk, The Raja Saab added only 1.75 crores to its kitty on day 4 of the Hindi run. Compared to 4.65 crores garnered on Sunday, it witnessed a 62% drop in collection.

The cumulative total in the Hindi version has reached only 17.50 crores net after 4 days. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 20.65 crores. Considering the demand for South movies in the mainstream belt, Maruthi’s directorial was expected to emerge as a Sankranti treat! Unfortunately, that’s far from the case as it is slipping with each passing day.

Check out the day-wise box office collection in the Hindi (net earnings) belt:

Day 1: 6 crores

Day 2: 5.1 crores

Day 3: 4.65 crores

Day 4: 1.75 crores

Total: 17.5 crores

Slightly better than Radhe Shyam, but may witness a similar fate!

Back in 2022, Radhe Shyam enjoyed a massive pre-release hype. The period romantic drama co-starring Pooja Hegde opened to negative reviews. It collected only 16 crores in the first 4 days of its Hindi run. However, it eventually turned out to be a box office disaster.

In comparison, The Raja Saab is slightly better after Monday. But if it does not hold its fort during the first week, it may be heading towards a similar fate.

The Raja Saab Hindi Box Office Summary (Day 4)

Net collection: 17.5 crores

Gross collection: 20.65 crores

