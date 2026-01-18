Lionsgate’s latest psychological thriller, The Housemaid, is now in its fifth week in theaters. It has already crossed the coveted $100 million milestone at the domestic box office. The film achieved the feat after earning a solid $2.5 million on its fifth Friday in North America, registering only a 24.2% dip from the previous Friday, as per box-office analyst Luis Fernando. With its domestic total currently standing at $101.1 million, the Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried-led thriller is projected to earn $8-10 million over its fifth 3-day weekend in North America.

Internationally, The Housemaid has raked in $68.7 million so far, taking its worldwide gross to $169.8 million. Thanks to this impressive run, the Paul Feig-directed film has now surpassed the global totals of two popular DC superhero titles – The Suicide Squad (2021) and Wonder Woman 1984 (2020), which earned $168.7 million and $169.6 million, respectively. The thriller is now inches away from overtaking Leonardo DiCaprio’s critically acclaimed war thriller Blood Diamond (2006). Here’s how much more The Housemaid needs to earn to outgross it at the global box office.

The Housemaid vs. Blood Diamond – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how The Housemaid and Blood Diamond stack up at the global box office, as per Box Office Mojo data:

The Housemaid – Box Office Summary

North America: $101.1 million

International: $68.7 million

Worldwide: $169.8 million

Blood Diamond – Box Office Summary

North America: $57.4 million

International: $114.3 million

Worldwide: $171.7 million

As the numbers show, The Housemaid is currently trailing Leonardo DiCaprio’s war thriller by just $1.9 million at the worldwide box office. With the psychological thriller continuing its strong run in North America and still adding to its overseas earnings, it appears poised to overtake Blood Diamond globally in the coming days.

Worldwide Ranking

At present, The Housemaid ranks as the 29th highest-grossing release of 2025 worldwide. It currently trails the critically acclaimed sci-fi action film Predator: Badlands, which stands at $184.5 million globally.

With The Housemaid sitting roughly $14.7 million behind the Predator movie, it has a clear next milestone in sight. If its steady momentum continues across domestic and overseas markets, it could close the gap and overtake Predator: Badlands in the coming days.

The Housemaid Plot

Directed by Paul Feig, the Lionsgate title follows Millie (Sydney Sweeney), who accepts a live-in housemaid job with a wealthy couple, Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew (Brandon Sklenar). But their seemingly perfect home hides disturbing secrets. As Nina’s behavior turns increasingly unpredictable, Millie begins uncovering the family’s dark truth.

The Housemaid – Trailer

