Paul Feig’s psychological thriller The Housemaid is now in the later stages of its theatrical run, approaching seven weeks in cinemas worldwide. The film has received strong reviews, earning a 74% critics’ score and an even more impressive 92% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. That positive word of mouth has translated into solid commercial returns, with the film now standing at a worldwide box office total of $261.9 million.

The Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried-led release currently ranks among the top 25 highest-grossing films of 2025. Even as it enters the later stages of its run, the thriller has already surpassed the global totals of several well-known past hits, including Total Recall (1990), Get Out (2017), and Rush Hour 3 (2007).

Now, The Housemaid is closing in on another milestone: challenging the lifetime global box office haul of an Oscar-nominated Jim Carrey comedy-drama that grew into a cult classic following its release, The Truman Show (1998). Here’s how much more The Housemaid needs to earn worldwide to surpass it.

The Housemaid vs. The Truman Show – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how The Housemaid stacks up against the Jim Carrey-led classic at the global box office, based on Box Office Mojo data:

The Housemaid – Box Office Summary

North America: $121.3 million

International: $140.5 million

Worldwide: $261.9 million

The Truman Show – Box Office Summary

North America: $125.6 million

International: $138.5 million

Worldwide: $264.1 million

At the worldwide level, The Housemaid is trailing The Truman Show by a relatively slim margin of $2.2 million. While the Jim Carrey starrer holds a slight edge in North America, The Housemaid has already outperformed it internationally, indicating a stronger overseas appeal.

With the psychological thriller still playing in several markets, even modest additional earnings could be enough to overtake the lifetime global total of the Oscar-nominated comedy-drama, marking another box-office milestone for the 2025 release. The film’s final box office verdict should be clear in the coming weeks.

The Housemaid Plot

Directed by Paul Feig, the psychological thriller follows Millie (Sydney Sweeney), who accepts a live-in housemaid job with a wealthy couple, Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew (Brandon Sklenar). But their seemingly perfect home hides disturbing secrets. As Nina’s behavior becomes increasingly unpredictable, Millie begins to uncover the family’s dark truth.

The Housemaid – Official Trailer

