The Black Phone 2 continues to draw audiences to theaters, remaining strong in the top three of the US daily box office charts even after three new films debuted last weekend. The horror sequel, featuring Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, and Madeleine McGraw, has continued to perform well since its release. Thames also appears in another new release titled Regretting You, yet it’s his return in this Blumhouse hit that keeps drawing attention.

The Black Phone 2 Box Office Performance

Playing in nearly 3,500 theaters across the US, the movie collected $1.4 million on Tuesday, marking a 44% jump from Monday’s $1 million. However, the earnings were down by 52.4% compared to the previous Tuesday’s $3 million. Despite that dip, The Black Phone 2 has reached a worldwide total of $84.5 million and recently crossed the $50 million mark in the US, per Box Office Mojo. It has become the sixth horror movie this year to achieve that milestone. Internationally, it has brought in over $33 million, showing a solid response abroad as well.

The Black Phone 2 Box Office Summary

North America – $51.4m

International – $33.1m

Worldwide – $84.5m

With the current pace, the movie’s US earnings are expected to fall between $70 million and $80 million, which is a strong return given its $30 million budget. Blumhouse’s investment has clearly paid off by turning a low-cost project into a profitable theatrical run.

Surpassing Resident Evil Titles In Domestic Collections

In just over a week, The Black Phone 2 has overtaken the domestic totals of Resident Evil: Apocalypse ($51.2m) and Resident Evil: Extinction ($50.6m). While its worldwide and international figures are still below both of those titles, the film’s US strength has pushed it into solid territory. The global reach of the Resident Evil franchise gives those films a clear edge. Yet, The Black Phone 2 stands tall among this year’s biggest horror hits, alongside The Conjuring: Last Rites, Sinners, Weapons, and Final Destination: Bloodlines.

Horror Movies That Crossed $50m Mark Domestically (2025)

Sinners – $278.5m

The Conjuring: Last Rites – $176.8m

Weapons – $151.5m

Final Destination: Bloodlines – $138.1m

28 Years Later – $70.4m

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

