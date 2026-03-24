Ready or Not 2: Here I Come was released at the wrong time in theaters. Project Hail Mary hogged up all the limelight, and Hoppers has been dominating since its release. Despite facing high-budget movies, this modestly budgeted film is inches away from achieving its break-even target at the box office. It, however, surpassed the three-day debut weekend of its predecessor. Keep scrolling for the break-even and budget details.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come at the worldwide box office

Ready or Not 2 opened in theaters this weekend, earning a decent box-office haul. It collected $9.07 million at the domestic box office on its three-day opening weekend. It did not earn a spot in the domestic top 5 rankings. The film is not creating much buzz amid the giant releases.

Internationally, the film made little impression, earning just $2.8 million on its opening weekend. Adding the domestic cume of $9.07 million to its overseas total, the film’s worldwide collection is $11.8 million [via Box Office Mojo] on its opening weekend. It is a modest opening weekend for a comedy horror film. It will suffer due to big-budget movies, which are all doing well at the box office.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Ready or Not 2

Domestic – $9.1 million

International – $2.8 million

Worldwide – $11.9 million

Less than $5 million away from breaking even at the box office

According to reports, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come was made on an estimated budget of $6 million. Therefore, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule, the movie’s break-even target is around $15 million. It is almost there, having earned $11.9 million on its opening weekend alone. Ready or Not 2: Here I Come is less than $5 million away from breaking even at the box office, which is commendable given that there are multiple trending movies in cinemas.

What is the plot of Ready or Not 2?

The story follows Grace and her sister Faith as they, after surviving one deadly game, must now outrun four rival families competing for a powerful throne—where the winner takes all.

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