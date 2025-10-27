The Black Phone 2 has quickly turned into one of the year’s biggest horror hits, recovering its $75 million budget in no time and already moving toward the $100 million mark. This horror sequel, made after the surprise success of the first film, has managed to win over both critics and audiences, and that excitement is clearly showing at the box office.

The Black Phone 2 Box Office: Strong Opening and Steady Second Weekend Performance

In a little over a week since its release, The Black Phone 2 has made over $80 million worldwide. The film earned $13 million in its second weekend in the United States, taking the number two spot on the weekend chart. The only movie ahead of it was Chainsaw Man: The Reze Arc, which opened with $17.2 million, per Box Office Mojo. Although The Black Phone 2 saw a drop of more than 50% compared to its first weekend’s $27.3 million, it still performed strongly enough to keep its position near the top.

The Black Phone 2 Box Office Summary

North America – $49m

International – $31.4m

Worldwide – $80.4m

Domestic Box Office Nears $50 Million Milestone

The steady demand for The Black Phone 2 has also led to a small increase in theatre count, now up to 3,460 screens compared to 3,411 earlier. Its domestic total is now less than $1 million away from hitting the $50 million milestone. These numbers mean it has already surpassed the domestic earnings of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale (still showing in theatres) and Robert Pattinson’s sci-fi release, Mickey 17.

Global Success For The Black Phone 2

In the sequel, Ethan Hawke returns as the masked killer, joined again by Mason Thames and Madeleine McGraw, who reprise their roles as the young leads. Their reunion has drawn fans of the original back to theatres, but the sequel’s success has expanded far beyond the US. In just two days over the weekend, the international box office added another $16 million to its total, showing strong demand from global audiences.

With worldwide earnings now crossing $80 million, the film has already secured a profit of around 7.2% in a very short period. That number will only climb higher as the movie continues its run, solidifying The Black Phone 2 as one of the year’s biggest horror hits in a genre that keeps ruling theaters.

The Black Phon 2 Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere North America Box Office Day 3: Fails To Strike The Right Chord With Its Below $10M Debut

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News