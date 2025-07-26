Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda led Saiyaara is a force to reckon with at the Indian box office. It scored the second-best 2nd Friday collection of 2025 in Bollywood. The streak of success continues as it entered the 200 crore club with an earth-shattering second Saturday. Scroll below for day 9 early trends!

Saiyaara Box Office Day 9 Early Trends

On the working second Friday, Saiyaara added a whopping 18.50 crore to its kitty. Things only got better on day 9, as it added another 25.5-26.5 crores, as per early trends. This means Mohit Suri’s directorial enjoyed over 40% jump in the last 24 hours.

The net box office collection land around 219.25-220.25 crores after 9 days. Drumrolls please because Saiyaara has officially entered the 200 crore club, that too only in 9 days! It is also to be noted that the romantic musical drama is only the 2nd Bollywood film of 2025 to clock double century apart from Chhaava. No other film, including Sikandar, Sitaare Zameen Par, Raid 2, or Housefull 5, could achieve this feat.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1 – 22 crores

Day 2 – 26.25 crores

Day 3 – 36.25 crores

Day 4 – 24.25 crores

Day 5 – 25 crores

Day 6 – 22 crores

Day 7 – 19.50 crores

Day 8 – 18.50 crores

Day 9 – 25.5-26.5 crores (estimates)

Total – 219.25-220.25 crores

Now the #2 Bollywood grosser of 2025

With a smashing second Saturday, Saiyaara has also become the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. It left behind Housefull 5, which earlier held the #2 spot with lifetime earnings of 198.41 crores.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025:

Chhaava: 615.39 crores Saiyaara: 219.25-220.25 crores (estimates) Housefull 5: 198.41 crores Raid 2: 179.30 crores Sitaare Zameen Par: 165.39 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 36: Mints 165% Higher Than Taare Zameen Par But Loses One Battle – Guess?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News