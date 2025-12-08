Dan Trachtenberg’s sci-fi action film Predator: Badlands has completed one month in theaters, earning an impressive $177.6 million worldwide. Nearly half of this total comes from North America, with $88.3 million, while international markets contribute $89.3 million. With this performance, the latest Predator installment now stands as this year’s 23rd highest-grossing film globally and the 20th top-grossing movie of 2025 in domestic earnings (Box Office Mojo).

In achieving this milestone, Badlands has surpassed the North American total of Disney’s live-action musical fantasy Snow White ($87.2 million). As its domestic run continues, the film is now closing in on its next 2025 box office target: Disney’s fantasy comedy sequel Freakier Friday, starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan. But can it outgross it? Here’s how much more Predator: Badlands needs to earn to overtake it at the North American box office.

Predator: Badlands vs. Freakier Friday – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Predator: Badlands – Box Office Summary

North America: $88.2 million

International: $89.3 million

Worldwide: $177.5 million

Freakier Friday – Box Office Summary

North America: $94.1 million

International: $59 million

Worldwide: $153.1 million

Based on these numbers, the critically acclaimed sci-fi actioner is currently around $5.9 million behind the domestic earnings of the body-swap comedy. However, given its current momentum and the expected week-by-week drop, it appears unlikely that Predator: Badlands will be able to close this domestic earnings gap during its remaining theatrical run. The final outcome should become clear in the coming weeks.

Predator: Badlands vs. Predator Franchise – Domestic Box Office Comparison

Here’s how every film in the Predator franchise has performed at the domestic box office, based on data from Box Office Mojo:

Predator (1987): $59.7 million

Predator 2 (1990): $30.7 million

Alien vs. Predator (2004): $80.3 million

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007): $41.8 million

Predators (2010): $52 million

The Predator (2018): $51 million

Predator: Badlands (2025): $88.3 million

With a current domestic total of $88.3 million, Predator: Badlands now stands as the highest-grossing entry in the franchise’s history at the North American box office.

Predator: Badlands – Story & Lead Cast

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the sci-fi action film follows Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), a young Predator outcast from his clan, who forms an unexpected alliance with Thia (Elle Fanning), a damaged synthetic owned by the Weyland-Yutani Corporation. Together, the duo undertakes a dangerous journey across the wastelands in search of the ultimate enemy.

Predator: Badlands – Official Trailer

