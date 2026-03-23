Ready or Not 2: Here I Come faces the wrath of the Indian movie Dhurandhar 2 at the North American box office. As a result, it opened outside the top 3 in the domestic box office charts. Luckily, it has beaten the opening weekend gross of the previous film. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

The Searchlight production has a modest budget, but with all the strong competition, it must rely on strong legs and positive word of mouth to succeed financially. The film received a B+ rating on CinemaScore. Its opening-weekend gross is above that of The Bride, which was also released this year.

Ready or Not 2’s debut weekend collection at the North American box office

Box Office Mojo‘s latest data reveals that Ready or Not 2: Here I Come collected a decent $9.1 million in its home territory during its opening weekend. It is more than The Bride‘s $7.1 million opening-weekend gross, which is one of the biggest flops of the year. Ready or Not 2 opened at #4 in domestic rankings, beaten by Dhurandhar 2 [which debuted at #3].

3-day opening weekend breakdown of Ready or Not 2: Here I Come

Friday, day 1 – $3.8 million

Saturday, day 2 – $3.1 million

Sunday, day 3 – $2.2 million

Total – $9.1 million

How does it stack up against the previous movie?

According to the box office database, Ready or Not, released in 2019, collected $8 million on its three-day opening weekend and $11 million across its 5-day debut at the North American box office. Judging by the rend, it might not beat the first film’s box office run.

Global box office update of Ready or Not 2

Searchlight’s R-rated horror sequel had a timid debut at the international box office, collecting just $2.8 million. Here I Come‘s worldwide collection on its debut weekend stands at $11.9 million. Made on a reported budget of $20 million, it has an easily achievable break-even target of $50 million. Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the horror sequel was released on March 20.

Box office summary of Ready or Not 2: Here I Come

Domestic – $9.1 million

International – $2.8 million

Worldwide – $11.9 million

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