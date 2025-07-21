Lilo and Stitch has done what few expected: It has become this year’s first Hollywood film to break the $1 billion mark globally ($1.007 billion) and continues to draw crowds well into its ninth weekend. By holding off its digital debut, Disney stuck with a theater-first approach, which clearly worked. The movie has passed Jurassic World Dominion ($1.001 billion) and is closing in on The Dark Knight ($1.009 billion) and The Dark Knight Rises ($1.1 billion).

LILO & STITCH has officially reached 1B on the BOX OFFICE!!! pic.twitter.com/VWaQi10dvS — Lilo & Stitch News (@LiloStitchLA) July 17, 2025

Lilo & Stitch Box Office: Disney’s Remake Makes It to The Big Leagues

According to Box Office Mojo, Lilo and Stitch have made nearly $420 million at home and worldwide, it stands at $1.007 billion. This puts it comfortably ahead of several recent big-budget disappointments. Jurassic World Dominion had cost over twice as much and struggled with bad reviews. Disney’s own live-action Snow White ($205 million) remake cost $250 million and could not break even. Even Pixar’s Elio ($129 million), with a $200 million budget tag, is slipping fast.

Lilo & Stitch Box Office Summary

A look at Lilo & Stitch’s box office collection so far. The film is still running in theatres.

Domestic – $418 million

International – $589 million

Worldwide – $1.007 billion

Jurassic World Dominion Box Office Summary

A look at Jurassic World Dominion’s total box office collection. The film wrapped with a little over $1 billion.

Domestic – $376 million

International – $625 million

Worldwide – $1.001 billion

Compared to all the above films, Lilo & Stitch was made for around $100 million and is already one of the most profitable live-action remakes.

Lilo & Stitch Audience Reception

Even with mixed reviews from critics, the movie never faded, thanks to strong audience support. The film holds a strong 92% Rotten Tomatoes audience score online and has already locked in a sequel. Dean Fleischer Camp’s direction helped it retain the emotional heartbeat of the original without overdoing the spectacle.

Universal, meanwhile, is going the other way. Jurassic World Rebirth will hit PVOD in a few weeks, aiming for a similar box office outcome. They had done the same with The Fall Guy, which did not quite land. Disney, for all the missteps in recent years, has found a groove with Lilo & Stitch. It has not passed The Dark Knight yet, but it is on track to do so.

