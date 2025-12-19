Kapil Sharma led Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 has concluded its opening week. The expectations were high, but the mixed reviews and the strong competition from Dhurandhar limited the footfalls. Unfortunately, the success tag is slipping out of hands. Scroll below for the day 7 box office collection!

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office Collection Day 7

According to Sacnilk, Anukalp Goswami’s directorial added 75 lakhs to the kitty on Thursday. It witnessed a further drop from 85 lakhs garnered on day 6. The signs aren’t positive, considering it was in its first week of box office run. But the Dhurandhar wave isn’t slowing down anytime soon!

The net box office collection in India has reached 10.85 crores. The Bollywood comedy drama is Kapil Sharma‘s second highest-grossing film of all time. It is only behind its predecessor and has a challenging target of 49.38 crores to gain the #1 spot, which will be difficult to achieve.

Take a look at the revised day-wise box office collection (India net) below:

Day 1: 1.85 crores

Day 2: 2.50 crores

Day 3: 2.90 crores

Day 4: 90 lakhs

Day 5: 1.10 crores

Day 6: 85 lakhs

Day 7: 75 lakhs

Total: 10.85 crores

What is the budget of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2?

According to multiple reports, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is mounted on a decent budget of 35 crores. In a week, the makers have only been able to recover 31% of the total investments. The daily collections have dropped below 1 crore. In the next 6 days, Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri will steal a chunk of the screens, leaving the target out of reach. Unfortunately, the comedy sequel will miss out on the success tag.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office Summary Day 7

Budget: 35 crores

India net: 10.85 crores

Budget recovery: 31%

India gross: 12.80 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Day 14: Enters The 700 Crore Club, Aamir Khan’s PK In Danger!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News