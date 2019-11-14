Housefull 4 Box Office: Beats Lifetime Of 3 Idiots; Crosses Batla House In Profits

Housefull 4 Box Office: After crossing Aamir Khan in Koimoi’s Box Office Power Index, Akshay Kumar with his Housefull 4, has gone past the collections of all time blockbuster 3 Idiots. On Tuesday, reaping the benefits of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the movie showed some growth and once again posted a good sum.

Till Tuesday i.e. day 19, Housefull 4 collected 203.08 crores* in India, thus surpassing 3 Idiots‘ 202 crores in Koimoi’s All Time Grossers list. In coming 1 or 2 days, it will also go past Happy New Year (205 crores) and Golmaal Again (205.72 crores).

Speaking about the profits, H4 made at an estimated cost of 100 crores, has earned an ROI (Return On Investment) of 103.08 crores equivalent to 103.08%. It is now 13th most profitable Bollywood movie of 2019 above Batla House (102.08%) and looking forward to overtaking Kesari’s 104% with Wednesday’s collection.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Meanwhile, a section of the media and trade analysts have claimed that box-office figures of Akshay Kumar’s new release, Housefull 4, have been exaggerated but the star says that there is no way that the film’s credible co-producers — Fox Star Studio — would disseminate wrong information officially.

“There is a studio called Fox Star Studios (involved with the film). It has big credibility. It is a corporate company. It runs from Los Angeles. It is not possible. We should use our brains. They make films of millions and millions of dollars and for them, an increase (in collections) by three or five means nothing. So, let’s talk sense. They (Fox Star Studios) are writing it on their own (Twitter) handle and it goes everywhere, they have to report to everyone. Nobody is going to lie (on) this,” Akshay said.

