Hoppers, the latest Pixar animation, has collected record-breaking box-office numbers among original animated films post-COVID. It has thus crossed a key worldwide milestone as a Pixar original animated film, achieving two notable milestones in its second weekend. The film is already winning hearts worldwide and is yet to be released in China and Australia. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Hoppers nears the $90 million mark in North America

The Pixar original maintains its strong run, remaining at the top in the domestic box office rankings. The animated movie grossed a magnificent $28.5 million in its second three-day weekend at the North American box office. It is the biggest second three-day weekend for an original animation in over a decade. The film declined by 37.1% from last weekend, when it opened in theaters. It is more than Coco‘s $27.5 million, The Wild Robot‘s $18.9 million, and Elemental’s $18.4 million second weekend gross.

Crosses $150 million milestone worldwide

Based on trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s report, Hoppers collected a solid $31 million at the international box office. It is the biggest second weekend for original animations post-COVID. The film showed minimal drop overseas in its second weekend as well. The Pixar original declined 26.2% from its opening weekend, reaching a $77.9 million cume internationally. Allied to the $86.8 million domestic total, the worldwide collection crossed $150 million and now stands at $164.7 million cume.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $86.8 million

International – $77.9 million

Worldwide – $164.7 million

Surpasses Elio’s global haul during this weekend

Like Hoppers, Elio is an original Pixar animation that was released last year. However, Elio did not have the same fate as Hoppers and failed miserably at the box office. The 2025 Pixar original collected $72.9 million domestically and $154.3 million worldwide. The latest animated feature has successfully surpassed the worldwide haul of last year’s Pixar flop.

Hoppers was made on a $150 million budget, and it has now recovered that amount within 15 days. It is now aiming for the break-even target of around $375 million. It has yet to be released in Australia and China.

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