Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna led Dhurandhar is a star shining bright at the box office. The spy action thriller has no significant competition, and it is making the most of the opportunity. Aditya Dhar’s directorial has now surpassed Pushpa 2 to score the highest day 24 collection in Hindi cinema. Scroll below for the early trends.

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 24 Early Estimates

Last year, on December 5, Pushpa 2 arrived in theatres and unlocked new milestones in Hindi cinema. Dhurandhar arrived on the same date this year and continued the success streak very well. It is currently the highest-grossing Bollywood film and the 2nd highest-grossing Hindi film in history.

As per early trends, the spy action thriller earned around 24-25 crores on day 24. It is facing competition from Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Avatar: Fire And Ash. But Ranveer Singh’s film is at benefit as it holds the maximum screen count. Combined with the excellent word-of-mouth, it’s enjoying the ultimate formula of success.

The overall box office collection in India will wrap around 730.40-731.40 crores after 24 days. Dhurandhar is now chasing the lifetime of RRR (772 crores) to rank as the 4th highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

Scores the highest 4th weekend in Hindi cinema!

The Bollywood spy action thriller has accumulated a whopping 61.6-62.6 crores in its fourth weekend. Ranveer Singh‘s film is truly unstoppable! It has surpassed Pushpa 2 to clock the highest 4th weekend collection in Hindi cinema. History has been recreated, and another big record has been added to the kitty.

Check out the top 5 4th weekend collections in Bollywood/ Hindi cinema:

Dhurandhar: 61.6-62.6 crores (estimates) Pushpa 2: 29.50 crores Chhaava: 28.43 crores Stree 2: 25.01 crores Jawan: 22.89 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar North America Box Office: Bye Bye RRR, Ranveer Singh’s Film Becomes 4th Highest-Grossing Indian Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News