Priyadarshan’s directorial Bhooth Bangla has entered the 100 crore club at the Indian box office. The fantasy-horror-comedy has entered the second week on a successful note, marking Akshay Kumar’s sixth century in the post-COVID era. Scroll below for the day 8 early trends.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 8 Early Estimates

Apart from Dhurandhar 2, there’s a new competition in Bollywood – Ginny Wedss Sunny 2. But Bhooth Bangla will continue to hold the maximum show count, which will provide it an edge over its competitors. According to early trends, it earned 5.5-6.6 crore net on day 8. It witnessed a growth from 5.83 crore collected on Thursday.

The total box office collection in India reaches 101.18-102.18 crore net. It is currently the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. The next target is Sunny Deol’s Border 2 (362.76 crore). It still needs to earn over 200 crore to surpass the historical action drama.

Here is the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 95.68 crore (including paid previews)

Day 8: 5.5-6.5 crore

Total: 101.18-102.18 crore

Akshay Kumar’s 6th post-COVID film in the 100 crore club

Akshay Kumar has had a tough time in the post-pandemic era. Very limited films emerged as box office successes. But the signs are positive for his latest horror-comedy drama. Bhooth Bangla is his 6th film in the 100 crore club. It is aiming to beat Jolly LLB 3 (117.6 crore) to emerge as his 5th highest-grossing film at the post-COVID box office.

Check out Akshay Kumar’s 100 crore grossers at the Indian box office (post-COVID):

Housefull 5 – 198.41 crore Sooryavanshi – 195.04 crore OMG 2 – 150 crore Sky Force – 134.93 crore Jolly LLB 3 – 117.6 crore Bhooth Bangla – 101.18-102.18 crore (estimates)

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Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Box Office Day 7: Inches Away From 150 Crore Mark, Set To Beat Kesari Chapter 2 Globally!

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