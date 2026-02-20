James Cameron’s epic sci-fi threequel, Avatar: Fire and Ash, has now completed nine weeks in theaters. After showing strong legs over the February 13-15 weekend, the film has added approximately $1.2 million between Monday and Wednesday, taking its domestic total to $397.4 million. Backed by a massive $1.065 billion international haul, Avatar 3 has reached $1.463 billion worldwide. The film currently ranks as the third-highest-grossing release of 2025 and the 16th highest-grossing movie of all time globally, according to Box Office Mojo.

Produced on a reported $400 million budget, Fire and Ash has comfortably cleared its estimated $1 billion box-office break-even point and generated an impressive worldwide surplus of around $463 million. However, with the film now in the later stages of its theatrical run, crossing the $500 million mark appears unlikely.

Having already surpassed Spider-Man: Far From Home ($391.3 million) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($389.8 million) in the American market, the Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña starrer currently ranks as the 55th highest-grossing film of all time at the North American box office. It is now closing in on a major Transformers hit that earned more than four times its production budget, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009). Here’s how much more Avatar: Fire and Ash needs to earn in the American market to overtake it.

Avatar: Fire and Ash vs. Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Box Office Summary

North America: $397.4 million

International: $1.065 billion

Worldwide: $1.463 billion

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen – Box Office Summary

North America: $402.1 million

International: $434.2 million

Worldwide: $836.3 million

While Avatar: Fire and Ash has outperformed Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen by a staggering margin of $600 million worldwide, the domestic contest remains close. With $397.4 million in North America, the James Cameron sequel trails Revenge of the Fallen’s $402.1 million domestic total by just $4.7 million. If the film sustains steady weekday holds and adds modest weekend gains, it stands a good chance of overtaking the 2009 Transformers hit on the all-time North American chart.

All-Time Top 50 In North America

With its domestic total now standing at $397.4 million, Avatar: Fire and Ash is also closing in on a spot among the all-time top 50 highest-grossing films in North America. The current 50th position is held by The Hunger Games ($408 million domestic), putting the James Cameron-directed film roughly $10.6 million away from entering the top 50. If the film maintains a steady pace, it could potentially enter the top 50 before the end of its theatrical run. However, the final verdict should be clear in the coming weeks.

Avatar: Fire And Ash Plot

Avatar: Fire and Ash continues the journey of Marine-turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family’s journey as they grapple with grief after the death of Neteyam. They encounter a hostile Na’vi clan, the Ash People, led by the fiery tribe leader, Varang.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Hannah Montana: Where Are The Cast Members From Disney’s Hit Teen Sitcom Now – From Miley Cyrus To Emily Osment

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News