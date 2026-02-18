On the verge of completing two months in theaters, Avatar: Fire and Ash, as expected from a James Cameron film, continues to show strong theatrical legs. After collecting an impressive $3.4 million over the February 13-15 weekend, the movie added another $0.6 million on Monday (Presidents’ Day holiday), pushing its domestic total to $396.9 million. If the sci-fi threequel maintains this steady momentum, it has a realistic shot at crossing $400 million in North America during its run.

Backed by a massive $1.064 billion international haul, Fire and Ash has now reached $1.460 billion worldwide, making it the third-highest-grossing film of 2025 globally, behind only Zootopia 2 ($1.830 billion) and Ne Zha 2 ($2.260 billion). However, in the domestic market, the Sam Worthington and Zoë Saldaña starrer currently ranks No. 4, trailing behind A Minecraft Movie, Lilo & Stitch, and Zootopia 2.

As the film continues its theatrical run, Avatar 3 is not far behind the domestic total of a dystopian action movie, which earned nearly nine times its budget. We’re talking about the 2012 film, The Hunger Games. Here’s how much more Avatar: Fire and Ash needs to earn to surpass it at the domestic box office.

Avatar: Fire And Ash vs. The Hunger Games – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Box Office Summary

North America: $396.9 million

International: $1.064 billion

Worldwide: $1.460 billion

The Hunger Games – Box Office Summary

North America: $408 million

International: $287.2 million

Worldwide: $695.2 million

What These Numbers Indicate

While Avatar: Fire and Ash has truly dominated the global stage, more than doubling The Hunger Games’ lifetime worldwide total, the race in North America is surprisingly close. The James Cameron sci-fi epic is currently about $11.1 million behind the 2012 Jennifer Lawrence-led blockbuster domestically.

If it maintains its steady momentum, as it nears the $400 million milestone, Fire and Ash could potentially overtake The Hunger Games domestically in the weeks ahead. That said, the final outcome will largely depend on its weekday holds and the size of its weekend drops over the next few weeks. The final box office verdict should be clear in the coming weeks.

Avatar: Fire And Ash – Plot & Lead Cast

Avatar: Fire and Ash continues the journey of Marine-turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), and the Sully family’s journey as they grapple with grief after the death of Neteyam. They soon encounter a hostile Na’vi clan, the Ash People, led by the fiery tribe leader, Varang.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Official Trailer

