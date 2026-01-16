With a current global haul of $1.237 billion, Avatar: Fire and Ash ranks as the third-highest-grossing title of 2025, trailing just behind Zootopia 2’s $1.658 billion worldwide tally. Whether James Cameron’s epic sci-fi film can close this $421 million gap during its ongoing run remains to be seen.

In North America, the threequel continues to show steady holds. On its fourth Wednesday, Fire and Ash earned $1.7 million, marking a 41.2% drop from the previous Wednesday, even after losing 135 screens, as per trade analyst Luiz Fernando. With a current domestic total of $348.7 million, the film is expected to cross the $350 million mark today. By this weekend, it should also surpass its next 2025 target – James Gunn’s Superman reboot, which finished at $354.2 million domestically to become the fourth-highest-grossing film of 2025.

On Track To Enter All-Time Domestic Top 50

Interestingly, Fire and Ash is now closing in on an even bigger milestone. The film is on track to enter the top 50 highest-grossing movies of all time at the domestic box office, as per Box Office Mojo. To do so, it must overtake the current #50 title – Steven Spielberg’s iconic 1993 blockbuster Jurassic Park. Keep reading to find out how much more Avatar: Fire and Ash needs to earn in North America to outgross it.

Avatar: Fire and Ash vs. Jurassic Park – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how Avatar: Fire and Ash stacks up against Steven Spielberg’s iconic 1993 blockbuster, based on Box Office Mojo data:

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Box Office Summary

North America: $348.7 million

International: $888.3 million

Worldwide: $1.237 billion

Jurassic Park – Box Office Summary

North America: $407.2 million

International: $695.9 million

Worldwide: $1.103 billion

As the above figures show, Avatar: Fire and Ash is currently trailing the original Jurassic Park by around $58.5 million in domestic earnings. James Cameron’s threequel is expected to close the gap over the coming weeks and could eventually surpass Steven Spielberg’s classic if it continues to hold well. The final verdict should become clear soon as the theatrical run progresses.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Plot & Lead Cast

Avatar: Fire and Ash continues the journey of Marine-turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), and the Sully family’s journey as they grapple with grief after the death of Neteyam. They encounter a hostile Na’vi clan, the Ash People, led by the fiery tribe leader, Varang.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Trailer

